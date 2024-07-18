“Too ambitious goals, money wasted on too many projects”: the hydrogen flop, well explained

Great potential, but supported by insufficient and too fragmented investments. This is the opinion expressed by the Court of Auditors of the European Union with respect to the European Commission’s hydrogen plan. The opportunities offered by this renewable source are high, but according to the judges, Brussels should have better calculated the public and private investments needed to push all Member States in the same direction. Italy, despite the three billion euros invested in renewable hydrogen, finds itself somewhat isolated in a context in which not all Member States have decided to commit themselves equally decisively to this market.

Sites that are difficult to decarbonise

The European judges highlighted how Italy, like Spain and France, has “a high or good potential to create a surplus of renewable energy that can be used to produce renewable hydrogen”. The situation is similar also in Sweden, Finland, Poland and Greece. At the same time, the Court underlines, most of the industrial sites that are difficult to decarbonise are located in Italy, as well as in Germany, France and Spain. In many cases there is no coincidence between sites to be decarbonised and regions that have a good potential to produce hydrogen from renewable energy.

In their report, entitled ‘The EU industrial policy on renewable hydrogen’, the auditors highlight how the legal framework has largely been adopted, but Brussels has only partially succeeded in laying the foundations for the emerging market for renewable hydrogen. “Despite several positive actions taken by the European Commission, challenges remain along the entire hydrogen value chain”, the report highlights, so much so that “the EU is unlikely to meet its 2030 targets for the production and import of renewable hydrogen”.

Misaligned investments

The Luxembourg auditors also criticized the Commission for setting “overly ambitious targets”, those contained in the RePoweEu plan for the production and import of renewable hydrogen. The plan speaks of 20 million tonnes in total by 2030. These targets were “the result of political assessments” and “were not based on in-depth analysis”, they stressed. Divergent ambitions among member states and the failure of some countries to align with EU objectives also hindered their achievement. There was also a lack of genuine coordination between member states’ action and industry. Brussels did not push in this direction.

On the other hand, the Court recognized the European executive’s merit in having proposed most of the legal acts in a short time. This “almost complete” regulatory framework has provided the necessary certainty “essential to create a new market”. In addition to the legal framework, there is also the industrial one. And the Court of Auditors has underlined how hydrogen requires massive public and private investments, “but the Commission does not have a complete vision of either the needs or the available public funding”. Italy, for example, is the country in the European bloc that has allocated the most funds for hydrogen projects through the national recovery and resilience plan, including the RePowerEu plan. This is more than 3 billion euros. Behind us we find the investments of Germany, France and Spain.

Hydrogen funding fragmented

Another problem is the “dispersion” of European funding. Although it is a significant investment, estimated at around 18.8 billion euros for the period 2021-2027, the funds are dispersed across multiple programs. “It is difficult for companies to choose the type of financing best suited to a specific project,” the judges wrote, and “the bulk of EU funding is used by Member States with a significant share of industries that are difficult to decarbonize and that have projects at a more advanced stage.” These cases are found in particular in Germany, Spain, France and the Netherlands.

Based on all this evidence, the Court recommended that the Commission update the hydrogen strategy based on a thorough assessment of “how to calibrate market incentives for the production and use of renewable hydrogen; how to prioritise scarce EU funding and decide on which parts of the value chain to focus; and considering which industries the EU wants to keep and at what price, given the geopolitical implications of domestic EU production versus imports from third countries”. Stef Blok, one of the judges responsible for the analysis, said that “the EU should decide on a strategy to move forward on the path to decarbonisation, without altering the competitive situation of key EU industries or creating new strategic dependencies”.