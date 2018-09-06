The Recreation and Athletic Center Hosting Second Annual RECPalooza

The second annual Campus RECPalooza will be held at TRAC and other campus recreation locations throughout the day and into the night. REC Palooza is a chance for students to experience many of the things that Campus Recreation offers the students of UIS. Things kick off at 7 in the morning with paddleboard yoga and continue throughout the day, culminating in the REC Block Party held from 8-11 PM at REC Park. The Block Party will have live music from Smashtag, as well as mini golf, volleyball, kickball, free food, and even more food trucks than last year. Most of the planned events will take place at TRAC, The Recreation and Athletic Center.

TRAC is the central hub of UIS Campus Recreation. The building contains three basketball, volleyball and badminton courts. It also has a full gym, running track, group exercise rooms, and racquetball courts. All of these features are available for student use any time the facilities are open. There are events taking place at TRAC throughout the day, including a new addition, which is a chance to try out the UIS driving range from 1 until 2 pm. Participants will need to bring their own clubs, and free golf balls will be provided. Students who stop by TRAC throughout the day will be provided with a large variety of events they can participate in. Machine orientations led by Campus Recreation staff provide students with an opportunity to learn how to use weight lifting equipment. Tours of TRAC give students a full understanding of all the ways campus recreation can benefit them. Half price smoothies will be sold throughout the day, and students will have the chance to use canoes, kayaks, sailboats, the disk golf course, and many other services that Campus Recreation provides to the students of UIS. Other than the $5 paddleboard yoga, every event of REC Palooza is free to UIS students. This is a great way for students to get acquainted with the activities and services provided to them by Campus Recreation. For a full schedule of events, visit the Campus Recreation page on the University of Illinois Springfield website, UIS.edu.