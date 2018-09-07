Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

University of Illinois Springfield Volleyball Finishes Warriors Classic With Winning Record

September 7, 2018

Randy E. Blue

The University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team went 1-1 on Saturday on the final day of the Warriors Classic in Detroit, Mich. The Prairie Stars lost to Wayne State by a 3-1 score, before bouncing back for a 3-0 win over Kentucky State.

   In a rematch of Friday’s evening contest, the Warriors were able to escape with a win this time as they defeated UIS by scores of 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, and 25-20.

   UIS had three double-doubles in the match in Rachel Cobert, Taylor Bauer, and Tiffany Wentworth. Cobert had 16 kills and 14 digs, Bauer had a team-high 21 kills and recorded 11 digs, and Wentworth recorded 49 assists and a team-high 19 digs. Jailyn Borum had 18 digs, and Bush just missed a double-double with nine kills and 10 digs. Alyssa Hasler was the team leader in blocks with seven.

   In the final match of the tournament, the Prairie Stars swept Kentucky State by scores of 25-10, 25-22, and 25-11. Bauer led the way with another double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs, both marks which led the team. Becca Blakeley handled setting duties and had 18 assists. Hasler blocked six shots, including two solo, and Splitt had three service aces.

   UIS is now 5-3 on the season. The Prairie Stars will be home next Saturday for a doubleheader, including their conference opener against McKendree at 3 p.m.

