Campus Cats Dominate SGA Meeting

Objection to the university’s policy against feeding non-domesticated animals boiled over at the Student Government Association meeting on Sunday, Sept. 23. Students, faculty and staff received an email two days prior outlining how the university plans to handle feral cats and other wildlife on campus: “After careful consideration, UIS will continue the current practice of not allowing unauthorized feeding of non-domesticated animals on campus and will not participate in Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs,” the email, sent by Associate Chancellor Charles Coderko, reads. “As is current practice, any wild animal (other than a feral cat) trapped on campus will be removed and handled in accordance with applicable laws.”

According to the statement, feral cats caught on university property will be offered to the Animal Protective League or surrendered to Sangamon County Animal Control. Those found “violating the university’s ‘Feeding of Non-domesticated Animals on University Property’ policy, including feeding animals, tampering with traps or releasing unauthorized animals on campus, will be referred to law enforcement.”

Ten individuals, including students, area residents, representatives from the APL and a faculty member, condemned this policy before the SGA. First to speak was Alicia Madden, president of the campus advocacy group Loud For Animals. This summer, Madden created a petition in support of TNVR efforts which collected more than 1,800 signatures. She reiterated to the board that student involvement and volunteerism could sustain such efforts without inconveniencing administrators. That sentiment was echoed by Springfield resident Sophia Nibbelin, who challenged the university’s stance that feral cats pose a public health risk. “You’re more likely to walk out in the parking lot and get hit by a car then you are to get hurt by one of these cats,” Nibbelin said.

Dr. Teri Kidd, who helped TNVR 19 campus cats in April, addressed concerns that the cats are especially dangerous for kids at the Cox Children’s Center, a common site of cat activity: “Unless those kids are down there scrambled around under the deck, which I’m assuming they’re not, those cats don’t pose a danger,” Kidd said. Kidd estimates there are currently 25 to 30 cats living on campus. Those that have already been neutered and vaccinated are ear-notched and have a green marking on their abdomen. The remaining cats may be difficult to immediately TNVR, Kidd said, but it would be no easier to remove them from campus, as per the university’s plan. “I can’t tell you we’ll get every single cat, because we probably won’t,” Kidd said. “But neither will they.

”Sarah Moore, the APL’s spay-neuter clinic manager, told SGA members a 2001 TNVR program treated 200 cats on campus. After several years, Moore said, the population dropped down to one. She assured the board it could be done again. Kidd, Moore and mathematics instructor Carol Saltsgaver have been involved in caring for the cats on campus for years. Efforts to reach Chancellor Susan Koch with concerns about how to handle the cats have gone answered, according to Kidd and Saltsgaver. “It seems to me that the administration and cat advocates want the same thing,” Kidd said. “If their solution worked, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

SGA President Rosie Dawoud assured commentators that the issue of dealing with campus cats will be brought up at a public forum with administrators. According to Associate Chancellor Coderko’s email, administrators consulted several agencies, including the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, before writing the non-feeding policy. “Non-domesticated animals (including feral cats) are not socialized animals and can jeopardize the personal safety of children and adults,” the email reads. “They also increase the risks of rabies transmission to humans and increase the prevalence of fleas, ticks, and lice.