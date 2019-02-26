Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Spring 2019, State News, Top Stories

Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

Nathan Cooper, Staff Writer|February 26, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Illinois recently passed a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 an hour by 2025, which means Illinois will have one of the highest minimum wages in America. This will affect every place of employment in the state, from small businesses to the largest corporations. The education system in Illinois will have to pay the new minimum wage as well, and the pay increase may also hurt students.

Due to the professional nature of most University positions, most of the workers currently in the University of Illinois system are already paid more than $15 an hour, and will see no change in pay and will not affect the University budget. However, there are about 17,000 undergraduate workers who make considerably less than the new minimum wage of $15 an hour.

There are only two ways to make up this difference: either the U of I system will have to drop student positions or the budget will have to be increased to meet this new wage demand. According to the University of Illinois, the undergraduate worker budget will have to be increased by $2,500,000 to meet this demand in order to keep all 17,000 jobs.

This is being cited as a reason to end the tuition freeze that has been ongoing for five years. Using the numbers provided by the official budget report of the U of I system, this $2.5 million is only 0.0366 percent of the 2019 budget of $6,829,297,000.

An end to a tuition freeze would mean students’ tuition rates would increase by much more than 0.0366%, as a tuition raise of that amount would only cost each UIS student an additional $7.73- $12.81, according to the cost of attendance rates provided by the UIS website. An end of a tuition freeze would lead to an increase of much more than thirteen dollars.

Blaming the minimum wage on the need to raise tuition is simply a way to avoid stating the unpopular truth, which is that due to influences like inflation, costs will continue to rise by much more than this minimum wage increase is going to affect the university budget. The tuition freeze will most likely end soon within the U of I system. But when the minimum wage is blamed. Be aware that there are many factors that affect the potential increase in tuition

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Spring 2019

Swiping Shallow: Bumble
Swiping Shallow: Bumble
An Atypical Perspective on Atypical Season 2
An Atypical Perspective on Atypical Season 2
Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics
Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics
Spring Break Tips & Tricks

As Spring Break approaches the University of Illinois Springfield soon, a lot of students are making plans and figuring out how they want to spend the...

Women are NOT Objects
Women are NOT Objects

Other stories filed under State News

Illinois Under J.B. Pritzker

Now that Bruce Rauner is out of office, Chicago-based entrepreneur, businessman, billionaire and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jay Robert (J.B.) ...

Illinois Innocence Project Achieves First Posthumous Exoneration in Illinois History
Illinois Innocence Project Achieves First Posthumous Exoneration in Illinois History
Illinois General Assembly Wraps up Veto Session
Illinois General Assembly Wraps up Veto Session
Obama Decries ‘Radical’ Conservatism, Rallies Young Voters In UIUC Address
Obama Decries ‘Radical’ Conservatism, Rallies Young Voters In UIUC Address
College of Democrats Invite State Rep. Scott Drury to second Town Hall Meeting

State Representative, Scott Drury, visited the College of Democrats for a town hall to talk about his candidacy for Attorney General. The College o...

Navigate Left
  • Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

    Entertainment

    Swiping Shallow: Bumble

  • Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

    Entertainment

    An Atypical Perspective on Atypical Season 2

  • Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

    Features

    Prairie Stars on The Move: Dorm Room Politics

  • Campus News

    Spring Break Tips & Tricks

  • Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

    Opinion Columns

    Women are NOT Objects

  • Opinion Columns

    Trump’s National Emergency

  • Campus News

    UIS Student Satisfaction Survey

  • Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

    Campus News

    Mystery Movie Mondays

  • Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

    Spring 2019

    UIS to Celebrate Women’s History Month

  • Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition

    Entertainment

    An Atypical Perspective on The Good Doctor

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Minimum Wage Increase & Tuition