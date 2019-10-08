Experience the Hidden

Some people believe Springfield is only known for horseshoes, cornfields and Abraham Lincoln. Contrary to this stereotype, various festivals, one-of-a-kind restaurants and local businesses contribute to Springfield’s culture. One of the hidden experiences that the capital city has to offer includes Route 66 Motorheads Bar, Grill & Museum.

Restaurants: Route 66 Motorheads Bar, Grill & Museum

Route 66 Motorheads Bar, Grill & Museum has everything from delicious food to vintage cars. Visitors can enjoy traditional pub food, choose between 18 different beers and walk through the historic Route 66 Museum. The unique and nostalgic decor, featuring two race car displays on the roof, make this place a must-see!

The food options include -but are not limited to-piping hot pizza, mouthwatering burgers and the famous Route 66 pork tenderloin sandwich. With all the different food options, the menu is sure to please everyone, even picky eaters! Route 66 Motorheads Bar, Grill & Museum is open seven days a week and offers a breakfast menu for early birds.

Not only is Route 66 Motorheads the perfect place for a hearty meal, it is also the perfect place to learn about the history of Springfield. The Route 66 Museum is filled with everything from old road signs to custom car parts. In addition to the museum, Route 66 Motorheads hosts events throughout the year, like concerts and car shows.

Route 66 Motorheads Bar, Grill & Museum is located right off Toronto Road, which means it is only five minutes away from campus. Everything from unique decor to delicious food gives Route 66 Motorheads Bar, Grill & Museum a wonderful atmosphere. This bar & grill is definitely a go-to when it comes to food, beer and Springfield history!