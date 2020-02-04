HOW TO: THE CAREER CONNECTIONS EXPO

Looking for a permanent life path, internship or worthwhile summer job? Unsure of where a specific major can lead to in the professional world? Looking to network and talk to recruiters face-to-face? Look no further, as the University of Illinois Springfield is hosting its 2020 Career Connections Expo soon.

Employers, alumni, organizations, residents and students alike may find crucial contacts here. A highly extensive array of recruiters will be present at this event, from Air National Guard to SIU Medicine. A full list of recruiters can be found at www.uis.edu/career/students/events/career-fairs/careerconnectionsexpo/recruiters-attending/. Students of any and all majors, ages, and skillsets are encouraged to attend.

It is important to note that the expo is not an event that one can simply just walk into. Preparation, appearance, and intention are absolutely necessary in order for a participant to network successfully and obtain job or internship opportunities. The Career Development Center advises that prospective participants come ready to show off their knowledge of the organizations, ask well-directed questions, display their resume, talk about themselves as a future employee and develop a “game plan.” Dress code is business casual at minimum, and this is a mandatory requirement. All of this information and more about the specificities of the event can be found at www. uis.edu/career/students/ events/career-fairs/careerconnectionsexpo/.

The fair will occur at The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on Thursday, February 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Online students may RSVP for an online version of the fair on CareerConnect. Do not miss out on this opportunity for success. Direct all questions to the UIS Career Development Center at (217) 206-6508 or [email protected].