Changes to the Learning Hub during the COVID-19 Pandemic

UIS students have faced difficult academic changes over the past weeks due to the severity and spread of COVID-19. Many students are worried how the semester will turn out having had completely transitioned to online classes, and forced to learn in different environments that may not be as conducive to learning. While the semester will prove to be challenging in ways that UIS students have not previously experienced, the Learning Hub is still available to help students during this time.

The Learning Hub has fully transitioned to hosting both email and virtual appointments in order to help students with their classwork at this time. Email appointments are easy to schedule and are very helpful for students who may need a second opinion on writing assignments.All students need to do is email their assignment materials (drafts, assignment sheets, outlines, etc.) to the Hub by 8:30 a.m. on the day of their scheduled appointment. A writing tutor will then respond by the end of the day (7:00 p.m. M-R; 4:30 p.m. F)with their comments for the student to use in their revision process.

Zoom appointments will also be available for receiving tutoring at a set time in all other disciplines (though you can schedule these for writing as well). This option allows the student and the tutor to communicate back and forth using their microphones and/or the chat feature within the platform and allows for more detailed instruction/explanation.

The Learning Hub will also still be providing their scheduled writing workshop series through Zoom if you have already signed up to participate or still desire to do so. If students are feeling a little tired of working over a webcam, they should remember that the Learning Hub’s web page also has a plethora of super helpful online handouts and resources that can be accessed at any time.

As for walk-in hours and SI sessions, students can find information regarding times and links to online Zoom meetings on the Learning Hub’s web page.

https://www.uis.edu/cas/thelearninghub/the-learning-hub-covid-19-changes-to-services/