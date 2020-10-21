Former UIS Employee Charged With Two Counts of Sexual Assault Projected Parole Date Nov. 4, 2020

Xuesong “Gary” Yang is a former University of Illinois Springfield employee who was sentenced to six years and six months in prison on Aug. 8, 2017. Yang’s charges included two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of obstruction of justice, according to the court docket.

As stated in Chancellor Koch’s remarks for the Fall 2015 Convocation, Yang was employed as the UIS representative for Chinese student recruitment. Yang travelled to China to recruit students to study at UIS and travelled with the students to the United States. The students that Yang recruited were under his authority until they arrived at UIS.

An excerpt from an Illinois Times article published on Aug. 8, 2017 states:

“Yang picked the victim up at the airport in Chicago when she arrived from China. The next day, he drove her from campus to his office in downtown Springfield, where he ordered her to drink wine against her will, then raped her. He raped her a second time a week later, also in his downtown office. The victim told someone in her dorm what had happened after the second rape, and Yang was arrested at the conclusion of questioning by Springfield police. The obstruction of justice charge stems from Yang attempting to scratch marks from his chest when left alone in the police interview room, which was under video surveillance. The victim had told officers that she had bitten Yang while she was being assaulted.”

The victim was under Yang’s authority and was 17 at the time, therefore making Yang’s actions of sexual penetration classified as sexual assault, according to Illinois statute 720 ILCS 5/11-1.20.

Yang pleaded guilty on June 6, 2017 in a proceeding before Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Leslie Graves, as reported in the court docket. Yang’s final hearing took place on Aug. 8, 2017 where Judge Graves sentenced Yang to prison for six years and six months. Yang is now registered as a sex offender for life, as listed on the Illinois Department of Corrections website. Despite Yang’s sentence, his projected parole date is Nov. 4, 2020, meaning he will have only served his sentence for three years, two months and 18 days.

In the past, Yang had been an active member of the Springfield community and was owner of Ginger Asian Bistro until the restaurant closed permanently. Whether Yang will choose to live in Springfield after his projected parole date is unknown.

The UIS Counseling Center offers a webpage with resources and information for sexual assault victims. The list includes resources for the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, shelters, crisis hotlines and more.