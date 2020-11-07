New CDC Study Explains an ‘Urgent Need’ to Stop Coronavirus Spread Among Young Adults

The Center of Disease Control (CDC) recently expressed concern about the spread of COVID-19 among American young adults and further determined that college campuses were contributing to this increase. The organization’s research found that an increase of positivity rates of those 24 years old and younger would then be followed by an increase for those aged 25 and older several weeks later. The study examined 767 hotspot counties through June and July of this year, and it reported that the trend was particularly true in Western and Southern parts of the country. The CDC outlined that this jump in positivity rates among older populations will result in further hospitalization and death.

This report was released on Oct. 2, a few weeks before the massive increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the nation. CNN reported that coronavirus daily cases have recently reached new highs, with 83,700 confirmed cases on October 29, the highest number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began. This comes from data released by John Hopkins that stated there has not been a considerable decline of the virus in any of the states. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said that it is more than likely that the U.S. will approach 100000 new cases per day.

These are daunting figures, and due to the overall increase of cases in Sangamon County, the University of Illinois Springfield has recently revised their United in Safety guidelines to better reflect the expectations for gatherings on campus.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever possible, UIS faculty, staff and students should employ creative ways to engage with non-university individuals virtually. Campus guests should be considered an exception rather than part of general operations. A campus guest is defined as an individual not directly associated with the university (actively employed or an active student) who is visiting UIS.”