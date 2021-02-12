Getting Weird on Valentine’s Day

While living in atypical times, couples may have to get creative in order to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. Here are a few suggestions to make the most out of the situation:

–Watch a virtual concert or livestream in virtual reality (VR). Many music artists are performing live DJ sets or concerts online. If a favorite artist is not playing that day, try looking for a recorded set on YouTube to play on TV. Adding a VR headset can make it feel like a real concert – almost.

–Rent a haunted hotel room. Having the weekend to spend with each other in a new place can be a great way to spice things up. Having the weekend to run from ghosts and rethink reality? Even better. The DeSoto House Hotel in Galena, Ill. is a Victorian-style establishment with whispering walls, and many people have claimed to hear and see strange things during their stay. Even lifelong skeptics leave frightened.

–Have a paintball or Nerf gun war. Those who prefer a more casual and playful approach can set up a competition for the last man standing. Paintballs, Nerf darts, and even snowballs make good ammunition.

–Go geocaching®. Nature-lovers have the option to find a trail, forest, or nature reserve to get lost in while searching for “buried treasure.” Download the Geocaching® App to find an area in which mystery items are hidden. When found, simply take one item, replace it with another, and hide the box somewhere else. This is a great way to rekindle childhood memories of scavenger hunting with a loved one.

–Go on a mind-bending Randonautica trip. Combining quantum physics and spiritual phenomena, Randonautica is an app that allows the user to set intentions and use location-based directions to find something eerily pertinent. Over the summer, many TikTok users recorded creepy “coincidences” they found when exploring. Randonautica could very well take date night to the next level. Click here for more information on the app, and use discretion regarding locations or findings.

Overall, there are a lot of ways to have a fun Valentine’s Day without doing more commonplace activities. Brainstorm ideas that work for everyone, and as always, stay safe.