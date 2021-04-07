UIS Performing Arts Center: Events Update

As the vaccine rollout accelerates, liberation from COVID-19 restrictions is beginning to look feasible. A timeline for fully returning to normality is still unclear, but that is not stopping the UIS Performing Arts Center from hoping for the best.

Over the past year, Sangamon Auditorium has been forced to cancel or reschedule several events. Some of the more notable acts rescheduled include the following:

Riverdance – Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:30pm

Whose Live Anyway? – Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 8:00pm

Josh Turner – Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00pm

Styx – Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30pm

MasterChef Junior Live! – Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00pm

Ron White – Thursday, October 14, 2021

In an effort to continue the service arts programs for the community, free live streaming events are being made available to the public. Family fun musicals Green Gables, taking place on April 27, and Chicken Dance, taking place on May 6, can be accessed through the UIS Performing Art Center’s website. For updates on event rescheduling and all other news from UIS Performing Arts Center, sign up for their Email Club.