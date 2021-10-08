As you likely know, the time of cuffing season has officially arrived! October 1 begins the time of year that people seek relationships and situationships to prevent the cold, dark loneliness that can bear down on us all during the glorious holiday months. The recent topic of consideration was how unusually cuffing season had begun, but as the cold months arrive and the population of couples increases, there is a far more pressing matter at hand: Inter-Cuffing Season Couples Counseling.

The concept of couples counseling is not a foreign one, though it is often assumed to be unnecessary or not as helpful as working through hardships alone. Within the perspective of a relationship, there is a great deal of importance in including couples counseling in the experience of the relationship. Despite the seemingly “last resort” feeling often attached to the concept of couples counseling, it offers the opportunity for an open environment to explore the needs of both partners. From conflict resolution to communication-based needs, the presence of a middle party, like a counselor, can allow growth in the relationship as a whole. On the individual perspective, couples therapy can provide a sense of connection between partners as well as clarification of boundaries and values in new relationships. To start off with better understanding of these things can set a relationship on the right path, with both partners on the same page about the hopes and goals of the partnership.

Thankfully, the UIS campus does have opportunities available for long term and short-term couples who are seeking the chance to strengthen their relationship through counseling. The UIS Counseling Center allows opportunities for individual, group and couples therapies to aid in the growth and progress of the new relationships of this season. For more information on the tools that can be offered to both individuals and couples, feel free to reach out to the Counseling Center here. The hope is that with this cuffing season, students can use it as an opportunity for growth and healthy change alongside staying warm.