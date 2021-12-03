Astroworld 2021 was a devastating event for many people attending the two-day music festival in Houston, Texas which turned deadly on the evening of Nov. 5, 2021. The concert was hosted by American rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was set to perform on the big stage in front of over 20,000 concert goers at approximately 9:30 p.m. that Friday. However, tragedy struck as victims within the crowd began fearing for their lives. Concertgoers were trampled on by other fans, leaving many people injured and unable to breathe. As of Nov. 28, there were 10 reported deaths due to the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. As one can imagine, thousands of lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott, festival team and directors, and other responsible parties.

Before it even began, hundreds of people forced their way into the very packed festival. Security was unable to hold back most of all who tried. During the concert, people described the atmosphere as unsettling or even demonic. Before Travis Scott came out to perform, people in the crowd already had the vibes that something was not going to go well. As the crowd got progressively more wild, and with over 20,000 people surrounded by metal gates, there were only a couple of exits for people to leave, or in this case, “escape.” Many individuals reached out for help and tried to stop the show to no avail. Crowds turned into uncontrolled mosh-pits that kept the pain of people in motion and left some to lose their lives.

It is important to do your best to keep yourself safe. Students are young adults who have tendencies to go to events such as Astroworld. Whenever you are at a party or some sort of mass event, be sure to always keep a lookout for yourself and the people around you. Also, be very aware of your surroundings to try to avoid dangerous situations. What happened at the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival was an absolute tragedy and further action needs to be taken to ensure the safety of people at future events.