New Year, New Me

For many people, the new year is a time of reflection on the past and a tangible start date for the future. Although COVID has made many common New Year’s resolutions more difficult to do than before, mainly due to restrictions and general anxiety among the population, there are still many things that people can do to get that fresh start that often comes on January 1.

Many healthy habits can start at home. Cooking is one of the easiest ways to ensure people eat things they enjoy that are healthy, and with the recent skyrocketing food costs, home meals are far more economical than paying to eat out or getting delivery. It is a COVID win-win because it limits contact and grants a new skill that many do not already have.

Another resolution many people have is getting in physical shape. It is possible to do both cardio and strength training in a COVID-safe way. Cardio is simple, going outside for a bike ride or a run is an easy way to see the Springfield area without getting too close to people. The weather will soon be warming up, and many people will take advantage of this. Further, anything from textbooks to weights purchased from the store can be used to create an at-home strength routine.

For those who do not have fitness goals but want to learn something new, there is no shortage of online tools available to teach new skills. There are countless free tutorials for music instruments, many free websites dedicated to computer programming and a seemingly infinite amount of knowledge at anyone’s fingertips at any time. From sewing to painting, if it can be imagined, there is a free guide on how to learn how to do it.

There are countless ways to redefine oneself in the new year, but the one thing that unites all of them is that it is okay to mess up every now and then. Many people set a goal, and when they fall short, they give up. Instead of setting a deadline for any goal, simply set a goal without a deadline. As long as you are progressing towards that goal, the speed does not matter and the changes are positive and successful. No matter how long it takes, eventually the goal will be achieved. Try to avoid setting deadlines as they will often kill a goal that is attainable otherwise.

As 2022 begins, so do many personal journeys of growth. All are worthwhile, and everyone should be proud of all the progress they made last year and will continue to make in 2022.