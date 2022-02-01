College Has Gotten Even More Expensive

From gas prices increasing to food and utilities becoming more expensive and everything in between, it is not difficult to see how this pandemic has affected us not only physically, emotionally and mentally but also economically. As a result of stimulus checks and COVID relief aid and programs, the economy is finding a way to take back all the money the government gave. College institutions, in particular, have become astonishingly more expensive.

During the early days of the pandemic, many colleges and universities offered grants to students suffering through hard times. Grants ranged from small amounts given back to students to large amounts, sometimes thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, these grants are not really free. In fact, students are currently paying for these grants in the form of tuition and other college expenses which have increased a tremendous amount. It is akin to being its own new wave of the pandemic. At first, students and non-students alike received help when the pandemic initially struck and impacted everyone. Now, this aid is being paid back in full through tuition and room and board, amongst other expenses.

Even President Biden mentioned in an interview that, in part, the stimulus checks did have something to do with our current price inflation. When we received COVID-related aid from the government, we induced a heavy burden on ourselves and are currently making up for it with prices of everyday living increasing. Were these grants and aid ever really “free”?