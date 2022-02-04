Innovate Springfield: Where Dreams Go to Thrive

Have you ever had a great idea for a product, business, or service? With small business ownership comes the cost of day-to-day operations, space and equipment needed, and legal hurdles. Lots of people have great ideas, but without knowledge and proper resources, many of those ideas never make it past a thought. Knowing how to find funding and where and when to advertise are other things that may prove helpful to new and existing small businesses.

Innovate Springfield is a membership-based business incubator that provides a myriad of incredibly helpful resources. The program features shared work spaces, copy machines and a unique camaraderie among local businesses and startups in Springfield. The program offers a physical place to meet and network with other like-minded people in a very relaxed environment. Innovate Springfield also hosts several events that focus on certain aspects of business ownership that might not be as exciting but which are crucial to daily operations – such as public relations and how to find proper legal help if needed.

Megan Lucky and Khara Koffel have been a part of Innovate Springfield for around five years and have used its services to help promote their products under the brand name Serious Lip Balm. What started as a gift for a daycare teacher turned into a passion and then into a business that has shipped products all over the world. Innovate Springfield has helped Serious Lip Balm meet and network with other startups who are a part of the program. “I wouldn’t be able to go downtown without stopping into Whimsy Tea Factory and Reverie Apparel,” said Megan Lucky. Both businesses are also a part of Innovate Springfield, which has become more like family – especially after COVID. The resources and support systems found at Innovate Springfield go beyond being the fertile soil that can grow a successful business, creating valuable friendships.

More information on Innovate Springfield can be found at www.InnovateSpringfield.org and you can find a full line of products by Serious Lip Balm at www.SeriousLipBalm.com