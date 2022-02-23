UIS Theatre: A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2

UIS Theatre is gearing up for another series of shows debuting in early April. A Doll’s House, Part 2, written by Lucas Hnath, is a continuation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 classic A Doll’s House. Director Eric Thibodeaux-Thompson said that “our UIS Theatre audiences can expect a deliberately hybrid setting involving aspects from the late 1890s, as well as aspects from today’s world, in order to tell a story involving the institution of marriage.” Thibodeaux-Thompson went on to say that Hnath’s play poses a thought-provoking question: “Is marriage a naturally good thing for both partners?”

Location: UIS Studio Theatre, Level 1 of the Public Affairs Center (PAC)

Dates: April 1-3 and 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. (except Sunday, April 3rd which will take place at 2:00 p.m.)

Tickets: Purchased at UIS Ticket Office, by phone at (217) 206-6160, or online here.

COVID-19 Mitigations according to UIS and PAC Event Staff:

The UIS Performing Arts Center is requiring ALL event attendees regardless of age to show ONE of the following prior to admission:

1. Proof of a negative Covid-19 test result from a test taken within the two days prior to the event.

2. OR proof of full Covid-19 vaccination (including 2 weeks passing since final injection).

Patrons that are 18 years of age and older will be required to provide a Photo ID when presenting a vaccine card or negative COVID-19 test.

Face masks are required to be worn at all events during periods the CDC designates Sangamon County’s Covid transmission levels as “Substantial/High.”