The Importance of Black History Month

Black History Month is one of the most important months out of the year. It is the time of the year when Americans reflect on, acknowledge, and celebrate the achievements and history of African Americans. Black History Month is celebrated in February every year. According to a news article from NPR by reporter Jonathan Franklin, “February was chosen primarily because the second week of the month coincides with the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.” Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass were two major individuals who paved the way for African American freedom and equality in the US. Lincoln’s and Douglas’s birthdays are both in February (Feb. 12 and Feb. 20, respectively).

As February is a month of Black historical pride and celebration, it is important that everyone understands why this month is so significant. For starters, there are many schools that barely teach students about Black history. Most textbooks and learning materials in American schools feature different aspects of US history but seldom do they include Black history. That is until Black History month comes around. Black History Month gives the most exposure to African American history to citizens.

During the celebration of Black history, many companies, influencers, and the population, in general, find ways to incorporate Black history in any way they can. Many people use this month to remind others to support Black Lives Matter and uplift the people in their communities. It provides a perfect opportunity to get people educated on Black culture and history and therefore create more respect for other races within the community. This helps unite people of different backgrounds, but it also helps give people more insight into why we need to educate ourselves about Black history. Racial discrimination, prejudice, and violence are still prevalent today. If there were not a month celebrating black history, there would one less way to get more people educated and exposed to African Americans’ important background and history.