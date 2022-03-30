Spring 2022: Meet the New Members of The Observer’s Staff!

Within the past couple of months, The UIS Observer has welcomed a number of talented contributors to our team. Today, we are pleased to formally introduce our new staff contributors for you all to see!

Jermaine Windham, Staff Contributor

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Major / Minor: Business Admin/Marketing, Communications

Hometown: Belleville, IL

Why did you join The UIS Observer?

In order to further enhance the skills needed for my career. I also hope to become a better writer and grow as a person.

What motivates you to work hard?

The opportunity to better myself pushes me to work the hardest I can. I hope to one day become someone who inspires others to follow their dreams. That’s why I work so hard.

What is your dream vacation?

My dream vacation would probably be a nice relaxing beach house vacation

What kind of music do you like?

I like most genres but typically listen to R&B, Hip Hop, and rock.

What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you?

I think character and drive are two of the most important components to understanding someone.

Regina Ivy, Staff Contributor

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Major / Minor: Middle Grades Education/ English

Hometown: Springfield, IL

Why did you join The UIS Observer?

I want to continue perusing my love of writing and strengthen my skills. I greatly admire the field of journalism, and value the seeking and reporting of truth. Working for the Observer seems a great way to exercise my skills and display those values.

What motivates you to work hard?

I am a very ambitious person, so I like working hard to watch the progress of how far I’ve come. It’s simple really, knowing that I have accomplished something makes me feel good!

What is your dream vacation?

Just an extended amount of time with the people closest to me- it doesn’t matter where!

What kind of music do you like?

Anything really! I don’t really have a favorite genre- It’s hard for me to dislike music!

What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you?

I think something about me that people wouldn’t really expect is that I love geology!!! I am obsessed with caves and mountains and the geological histories of landmasses! Geology rocks!

Nathan Cooper, Staff Contributor

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Major / Minor: M.A. History

Hometown: Pawnee, Illinois

Why did you join The UIS Observer?

I joined the UIS Observer back when it was still the UIS Journal because I found that the people that live around us are what makes our community special and unique. The Observer has given me the opportunity to talk to many of these people about their passions that I know nothing about, and I have learned that when someone is passionate, they can make anything that I never cared about or thought about interesting.

What motivates you to work hard?

The world can be a cut-throat place, and even the hardest work can still end in unwanted results. However, hard work stacks the deck of success in your favor, and although things may not work out, it increases the chances of a positive outcome and minimizes the damage of a negative result.

What is your dream vacation?

I have already taken it a few summers ago, but it was a week-long solo camping trip in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia to visit several of the most famous American Civil War battlefields.

What kind of music do you like?

My range is quite large, on one day I will be listening to Carly Rae Jepson, on another Kendrick Lamar, and yet another will be The Mountain Goats. However, my first concert was Blue October, and my next one will be Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire.

What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you?

I was the captain of the Pawnee High School Scholastic Bowl Team.

Richard Bailey, Staff Contributor

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Major / Minor: Communications/Journalism

Hometown: Quincy, Illinois

Why did you join The UIS Observer?

I joined The Observer because I like to write about things that I find interesting. Things around town, pop culture, and virtual reality (VR) gaming and experiences. I enjoy being able to share news and articles with those who are interested in reading what I cover.

What motivates you to work hard?

What motivates me to work hard is the fact that I have the opportunity to further my education while honing my writing skills. It gives me great satisfaction to hear that someone enjoyed an article that I worked on. It definitely makes the sleepless nights worth it!

What is your dream vacation?

My dream vacation will take place at a comedy festival in a city with beautiful weather. I would enjoy the opportunity to laugh with scores of comedians while basking in the sun during a nice, relaxing week.

What kind of music do you like?

I enjoy ‘90s pop, classic rock, alternative metal, and instrumental music. The variety keeps things interesting for my earbuds.

What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you?

I’m a big fan of stand-up comedy. I had the opportunity to perform at an open mic in 2017 and have been doing it ever since.