Grammys & Oscars Awards 2022

This current year featured some of the most thrilling and important moments in entertainment history. Many groundbreaking events took place at the Grammys & the Oscars here in 2022. Here’s a rundown of the Oscar awards that were earned this year:

At the Oscars:

The Award for Best Picture went to the drama/musical film titled Coda

The Award for Best Animated Feature Film went to the Disney family film Encanto

The Award for Best Cinematography went to Warner Bros’ sci-fi & adventure film, Dune

The Award for Best Costume Design went to the Disney film, Cruella

The Award for Best Directing went to the western drama film, The Power of the Dog

The Award for Best Feature Documentary went to the black history and culture documentary, Summer of Soul.

The Award for Best Short Subject Documentary went to the women’s basketball film titled The Queen of Basketball

The Award for Best Film Editing also went to Warner Bros’ film, Dune

The Award for Best International Feature Film went to the Japanese Drama Film, Drive My Car

The Award for Best Makeup & Hairstyling went to the drama and romance film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Award for Best Original Score also went to Dune

The Award for Best Original Song went to popstars Billie Eilish & her brother, Finneas O’Connell

The Award for Best Production Design also went to the film, Dune

The Award for Best Animated Short Film went to the animated short, The Windshield Wiper

The Award for Best Live Action Short Film went to the short film, The Long Goodbye

The Awards for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects also went to Dune

The Award for Best Adapted Screenplay Writing went to the film, Coda

The Award for Best Original Screenplay Writing went to the film, Belfast

The Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role went to actor Will Smith from the film King Richard

The Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role went to actor Troy Kotsur from the film Coda

The Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role went to actress, Jessica Chastain from the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role went to actress, Ariana DeBose from the film West Side Story

The Oscars 2022 featured an event that people are still bringing up as a highlight from the award show. Of course, I am referring to actor Will Smith’s infamous slap at the African American comedian, Chris Rock. Following a joke about Smith’s wife, Will Smith walked on stage and publicly slapped Chris Rock, sending the comedian and the entire world into a frenzy. While definitely a very unexpected and eventful moment, it shouldn’t take away the fact that Will Smith after many years finally earned his first Oscar for his performance in King Richard.

The Grammys 2022 highlighted many talented artists with rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z earning the most Grammy Awards in history at 24 total Grammys.