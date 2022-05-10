2022 UIS Annual Commencement Graduation

The time has finally come to celebrate the graduating class of 2022. Considering how hard students have worked to get this far, the commencement is a very important event for many. This article will briefly summarize the University of Illinois Springfield’s (UIS) commencement and graduation details and provide additional information for anyone interested in the graduation ceremonies.

The annual UIS commencement ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022. On that day, ceremonies will take place at the Bank of Springfield Center located in downtown Springfield. That day, there will be two graduation ceremonies held. The first ceremony will focus on the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at 12:30 p.m. The following ceremony, at 5:30 p.m., will include all other colleges, including the Colleges of Business and Management, Education and Human Services, and Public Affairs and Administration.

Graduates are responsible for knowing and adhering to all UIS policies, deadlines, and procedures. Specific graduation- and commencement-related information is available in the current catalog and all of the guidelines need to be followed during the event.

There are additional events UIS to be held for the graduating class. One of these events is the Diversity Center Celebration to congratulate and celebrate students on Saturday, May 7. The celebration will be from 1– to 2:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom (upstairs inside the Student Union building). There will also be a kickback at the Student Union Patio at 7 p.m. that evening.

The International Congratulatory Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 13 at 2 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. Following the ceremony will be the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Student Union.