TV Series and Films Not to Miss on Netflix This Week

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the coming days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from July 8 to 14, 2024. Among the most anticipated titles are the American football documentary Receiver, the new thriller with Riccardo Scamarcio Svaniti nella notte, the latest season of Vikings Valhalla and the second season of the Turkish romantic series Another Self.

Receiver (July 10)

If you love sports documentaries, and football in particular, Receiver is the series for you. Quarterback is said to be the toughest position in top-level football, but passing is only part of the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best receivers on and off the field during the 2023 season: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Vanished in the Night (July 11)

The new highly anticipated thriller starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Svaniti della notte, debuts this week on Netflix. Directed by Renato De Maria, this film tells the story of two separated parents dealing with the kidnapping of their children.

Elena is an American psychiatrist who came to live in Italy, in Puglia, for the love of Pietro, a man with a stormy past. They got married, had two children, and cultivated the dream of restoring a farmhouse and turning it into a hotel. But things didn’t work out, and Pietro and Elena soon separated.

One night, the children vanish into thin air while they are with Pietro at the farm. He searches everywhere for them and finally, desperate, is forced to warn Elena, with whom he has ended up in a custody battle for the children. When Elena reaches him, she attacks him and blames him, furious. Until they get a phone call: the children have been kidnapped, to get them back they will have to pay 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours. For Elena it is all elementary: they are the loan sharks with whom Pietro has gotten into debt in a vain attempt to restore the farm.

They are dangerous people, capable of anything: they have to do as they say. Pietro is forced to turn to Nicola, an old criminal friend, who offers him a deal: he will give him the money he needs, but in exchange he wants him to leave that night for an island between Puglia and Greece, just three hours away, take drugs from some of his business “partners” and bring them back. He always needs “clean” boats for his trafficking, and Pietro’s fits the bill perfectly. Pietro agrees, embarks on a crazy adventure in the middle of the sea from which he miraculously emerges alive, at dawn in the morning. But when he returns to Bari he finds a situation totally different from the one he left only a few hours earlier: nothing seems to correspond to reality anymore, people are behaving absurdly, Elena in the lead. Pietro feels like he’s going crazy: what’s happening? But he has no time to think: time is passing and this crazy mystery must be solved quickly.

Vikings Valhalla 3 (July 11)

The Vikings spinoff, Vikings Valhalla, gets its grand finale this week with the release of its third and final season. This latest installment finds our heroes seven years after the end of the second season. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of the pagan city of Jomsborg, while Leif and Harald have made their fortunes in Constantinople, but even greater challenges await them in order to fulfill their destinies. The series is executive produced by Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and Paul Buccieri.

Vikings Valhalla 3: The Trailer

Another Self 2 (July 11)

And finally, for all the lovers of Turkish series, the second chapter of Another Self is coming. What should we expect? After the journey undertaken in the hope that Sevgi will recover, Ada, Sevgi and Leyla settle in a new city and face various challenges. Ada takes a big risk in her professional life, Leyla struggles with financial problems related to her new business and Sevgi has to keep a big secret from his loved ones. In their new lives, these friends face unexpected challenges and support each other.

