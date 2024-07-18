Two Italian women vice-presidents of the European Parliament

Among the 14 vice-presidents recently elected by the European Parliament for the tenth legislature there are also two Italians. They come from the two most voted parties in our country in the European elections in June, which are on opposing sides: the Democratic Party, the main opposition force, and Brothers of Italy, the majority shareholder of the government in Rome.

Pina Picierno, a Democratic MEP in her third round in Strasbourg, was already vice-president in the outgoing legislature and was reconfirmed by her colleagues in the first ballot this afternoon (Tuesday 16 July), taking home 405 votes out of 665 valid votes. “A result that certifies the extraordinary work she has done in recent years: we are happy to be able to count on Pina’s strength and determination once again in the Bureau”, declared the outgoing head of delegation of the Democratic Party Brando Benifei.

Antonella Sberna of FdI, on the other hand, was elected in the second round with 314 votes (majority at 305), having not obtained enough preferences in the previous round. This is a double blow for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. First of all, it brings in Bureau of the presidency of the Chamber two exponents of his Conservatives and Reformists (Ecr), doubling compared to 2022 when there was only the Latvian Roberts Zile, who was also re-elected. Furthermore, he places in the Office one of his own, coming from the ranks of FdI.

This victory for the Melonians was possible thanks to the maintenance of the so-called “sanitary cordon” raised by the moderate and pro-European forces against the ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian far right. The one that is now divided between the two new groups in the Eurochamber: the Patriots for Europe of Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini (third force in the hemicycle by number of elected representatives) and the Europe of sovereign nations, the new creature of the German far right of the AfD.

Both of these formations had proposed their own candidates for the vice-presidency (two Patriots, one sovereignists), which had the effect of making the votes of the other groups converge on the alternative candidates. Since the EPP had already obtained the presidency of the Chamber with the Maltese Roberta Metsola, re-elected this morning, and the Socialists had secured five vice-presidencies (more than they would have, if the d’Hondt method were applied rigorously), the Conservative candidates appeared less unsuitable than their far-right colleagues.

“The fact that I am representing our party for the first time as Vice President of the European Parliament makes me proud and aware of the political change that is slowly but surely taking place in the European institutions,” Sberna said after her nomination. Could the election of the two Italians from the two sides, socialist and conservative, be a harbinger of how the rest of the legislature will go? This is certainly what many within the ECR are hoping for. A first answer could probably come as early as Thursday, when MEPs will vote on the reconfirmation of Ursula von der Leyen as head of the Commission.