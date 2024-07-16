Two Italians win the EMS award, the most important European recognition for mathematics

Left: Maria Colombo; right: Cristiana de Filippis. Credit: By EPFL, CC BY 4.0



They are two Italian researchers, Mary Columbus And Christian of Philippishave been awarded one of the most prestigious awards in mathematics: L’EMS prize, awarded by the European Mathematical Congress in Seville, Spain. The EMS Prizes, awarded every 4 years, were established in 1992 by the European Mathematical Society and aim to recognise and honour young mathematicians under 35 who are European nationals or working in Europe for their exceptional contributions.

Although it is a European award, it is one of the highest recognitions in the world. It is often considered theAntechamber of the Fields Medalthe highest award in mathematics, comparable to the Nobel Prize (which does not exist for this discipline): this is why many refer to the EMS award as the “Oscar” of mathematics.

Who are the winners of the most important European mathematical award?

Christian de Philippis31 years old, has not only obtained this important award, but also the researcher primacy Italian to win it by working for a Italian University. Associate Professor at the University of Parma, her field of research concerns the elliptical regularitya mathematical theory that aims to determine qualitative properties of the solutions of an equation without knowing it a priori. The journal Forbes included her among the 100 successful women of 2023.

Mary Columbus35 years old, is the first of the two awarded by the EMS and is currently Full Professor and Researcher at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne. The work for which her contribution was recognized as exceptional concerns the fluid dynamicsThe optimal transport and the kinetic theory.

What is the EMS prize and how many Italians have received it

This is not a one-off prize, but rather a maximum of 10 prizes which have been awarded every 4 years since 1992 by the European Mathematical Society, recognized as the most important mathematical society in Europe born with the aim of promoting different aspects of mathematics in Europe, from research, to education, up to the relationship between mathematics and society.

The researchers who come awarded must have no more than 35 years old and be of European nationality or work in Europe, and through the EMS prize their fundamental contribution to the world of mathematical research is recognized. The EMS prize is also often considered the antechamber of what is considered the “Nobel Prize” for mathematics: the Fields Medalthe most important world prize in the mathematical world, established in 1924 by the Canadian mathematician Charles Fields.

Including Colombo and de Filippis, they were 6 Italians who won the EMS prize over the course of its history (Guido De Philippis also received it in 2016, Alessio Figalli and Corinna Ulcigrai in 2012 and Stefano Bianchini in 2004), although Cristiana de Filippis is the only one to have obtained it as an Italian working in an Italian university. There are 13 female researchers to whom it has been awarded since 1992.

Maria Colombo and Cristina de Filippis therefore enter fully into the history of italian mathematics.