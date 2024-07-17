UK Tries to Make Peace with EU

Nobody believes that Brexit will be reversed with a sensational return to the bloc. If anything, after the turbulent years of Boris Johnson, the arrival in Downing Street of the Labour Party’s Keir Starmer could coincide with a rapprochement between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which is all the more necessary on both sides of the Channel if Donald Trump were to reappear on the other side of the Atlantic, specifically in the White House. The plan to “restore” stronger relations was confirmed by the new British Prime Minister’s entourage, and was clearly reiterated by King Charles in his speech on the program of the new Labour government: Starmer’s executive “will seek to reset relations with European partners and will work to improve the United Kingdom’s trade and investment relations with the European Union”, the sovereign told the British Parliament.

Words that could find a first field of application on Thursday 18 July, when Starmer himself will host the leaders of the European Political Community (Cpe), this informal institution wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron to create a platform for dialogue and political cooperation between the EU and its neighbors in response to the hegemonic aims of Russia (but also China). For some, the EPC could also become a sort of second-level European Union into which to bring in all those who, willingly or unwillingly, do not join the EU.

The United Kingdom will host the new EPC summit at Blenheim Palace near Oxford. And according to several European and British officials, the meeting could be an opportunity to set the terms of a rapprochement between London and Brussels. It was Macron himself who announced in these hours that on Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit, he will have a “first in-depth discussion” with Starmer with the aim of “rethinking” relations between the two sides of the Channel. “We all have mutual interests in seeing this rapprochement,” sources close to the Elysée told the AFP news agency. But it is also clear that, although less tense than during Johnson’s time, the divisions between the United Kingdom and the EU are still there and are not easy to overcome.

Starmer, the Financial Times writes, would like to “establish a far-reaching defense and security pact” between London and Brussels “and ease trade tensions in sectors such as agricultural products”. For its part, the EU is not available for a relationship in which the United Kingdom can use the European single market to its advantage without making concessions on the trade aspects of greatest interest to Brussels. After all, there are already clear agreements on the table, the post-Brexit ones, signed by Starmer’s predecessors and which the EU wants to see implemented without hesitation.