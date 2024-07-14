Vanished in the Night: The Explanation of the Ending of the Thriller with Riccardo Scamarcio

Vanished in the Night is the new Netflix thriller starring Riccardo Scamarcio and Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders) arriving on Netflix on July 11, 2024. Set in Puglia, this film tells the story of a couple who, after their children are mysteriously kidnapped in the middle of the night on the outskirts of Bari, begin a desperate search to find them, adopting drastic measures to save them. But what happens to the children and how does this film that literally leaves you breathless until the end end? Let’s find out together.

Vanished in the Night: The Plot

Elena is an American psychiatrist who came to live in Italy, in Puglia, for the love of Pietro, a man with a stormy past. They got married, had two children, and cultivated the dream of restoring a farmhouse and turning it into a hotel. But things didn’t work out, and Pietro and Elena soon separated.

One night, the children vanish into thin air while they are with Pietro at the farm. He searches everywhere for them and finally, desperate, is forced to warn Elena, with whom he has ended up in a custody battle for the children. When Elena reaches him, she attacks him and blames him, furious. Until they get a phone call: the children have been kidnapped, to get them back they will have to pay 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours. For Elena it is all elementary: they are the loan sharks with whom Pietro has gotten into debt in a vain attempt to restore the farm.

They are dangerous people, capable of anything: they have to do as they say. Pietro is forced to turn to Nicola, an old criminal friend, who offers him a deal: he will give him the money he needs, but in exchange he wants him to leave that night for an island between Puglia and Greece, just three hours away, take drugs from some of his business “partners” and bring them back. He always needs “clean” boats for his trafficking, and Pietro’s fits the bill perfectly. Pietro agrees, embarks on a crazy adventure in the middle of the sea from which he miraculously emerges alive, at dawn in the morning.

But when he returns to Bari he finds a situation totally different from the one he left only a few hours earlier: nothing seems to correspond to reality anymore, people behave absurdly, Elena in the lead. Pietro feels like he’s going crazy: what’s happening? But he has no time to think: time is passing and this crazy mystery must be solved quickly.

Vanished in the Night: The Ending Explained

(SPOILER ALERT)

Svaniti nella notte has a decidedly unexpected ending that gives the whole story a whole other flavor. The kidnapping of Pietro’s (Riccardo Scamarcio) children seems to have been a hallucination for the man who, to pay the ransom, decided to collaborate in the illegal cocaine trafficking thanks to which he earned 150 thousand dollars but risked losing his freedom. In fact, to get his children back, Pietro spent a night on a boat, towards Greece, where he transported a load of drugs to Bari, convinced that his loan sharks would kill his two children. Children who, however, reappear the next morning at his wife’s house and who seem to have never been kidnapped.

Pietro first believes he has hallucinated and his wife decides to take his children away from him and ask for a divorce, then he begins to suspect that there is something behind it and when he finds evidence in his farmhouse in Bari he understands everything. His wife kidnapped his children, first drugged them and then took them away, asking her husband for the ransom money. All done to ask for a divorce and pocket the money. Pietro, however, discovers everything and takes his children back while Elena returns to America. Despite the crime committed by his wife, Pietro decides not to reveal anything to anyone to avoid the children knowing that their mother called to kill them just for money.

Vanished in the Night: The Review