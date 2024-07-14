Vikings Valhalla 3, the grand finale of the series arrives on Netflix: the trailer

The third and final season of Vikings Valhalla has arrived on Netflix. The grand finale of one of the streaming platform’s most popular spin-offs based on the Vikings series created by Michael Hirst debuts today, July 11, 2024. The third chapter of the series set at the beginning of the 11th century that tells the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever existed: Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson, will coincide with the grand finale of the series that will soon arrive on the streaming platform’s catalog. But what do we know so far about Vikings Valhalla 3? What’s new from the cast to the plot and when will we find its episodes on Netflix? Let’s find out together by also revealing the first official images of the final season of Vikings Valhalla.

Vikings Valhalla 3: the plot

Season three picks up our heroes seven years after the end of season two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of the pagan city of Jomsborg, while Leif and Harald have made their fortunes in Constantinople, but even greater challenges await them if they are to fulfill their destinies. The series is executive produced by Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and Paul Buccieri.

Vikings Valhalla 3: Goran Visnjic Joins the Cast

New to Vikings Valhalla 3 is the addition of Goran Visnjic to the cast as Erik the Red, the legendary Viking exiled for crimes committed in Iceland and Norway, and father of Leif Eriksson and Freydis. Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, and Frida Gustavsson also star.

Vikings Valhalla 3: The Official Trailer

Vikings Valhalla 3: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The third and final season of Vikings Valhalla releases on Netflix on July 11, 2024.