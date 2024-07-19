Von der Leyen re-elected with a large majority, Meloni (increasingly isolated) votes against

A result that goes well beyond the most optimistic forecasts. Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected President of the EU Commission with a large majority of 401 votes in favor, 285 against, 15 abstentions and 7 blank ballots. The outgoing president would have needed 360, but thanks to the intense diplomatic work this week, the EPP representative, already supported by the Socialists and Liberals, managed to gain the support of the European Greens (who received reassurances on the green deal) and even some parties of the ECR, the group led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. There was no shortage of snipers: on paper, 401 was the sum of the MEPs of the three main parties in the coalition, but to these, on paper, the 53 seats of the Greens and other smaller groups should have been added. It must be said that in Europe the phenomenon of votes moving in the secrecy of the ballot box is very frequent, but then the consensus stabilizes when the counting is open.

Giorgia Meloni’s long silence before saying “no” to Ursula

And it was the Prime Minister herself who fueled the controversy in these hours: from Oxford, where she is attending the summit of the European political community, Meloni did not say how her MEPs would vote and only during the counting did Ecr sources say that the Fdi elected officials would vote against. A position that confirms the isolation of the Italian Prime Minister, who will now have to negotiate in Europe from an unfavorable position. Confirming the Fdi delegation’s vote against, the co-president of the Ecr group, Nicola Procaccini: “Voting in favor of Ursula von der Leyen would have meant going against some of our principles”, he told reporters, adding: “The biggest losers of the European elections, the Greens, or socialists like Timmermans and the liberals of Macron’s party, are those who have taken Ursula von der Leyen’s destiny into their own hands and Ursula von der Leyen has handed herself over to them. We would have preferred a different choice, we respect it, and in the days to come we will work on the content with our serious and responsible but firm way of doing things”.

Von der Leyen’s speech

“I will never accept that demagogues and extremists can destroy our way of life. I am here today, ready to lead this battle on behalf of all the democratic forces of this Parliament.” This was one of the key passages of the speech with which Ursula von der Leyen presented herself this morning to the European Parliament to ask for reappointment and start her second mandate.

A “Clean Industry Plan” to Mitigate the Green Deal

Von der Leyen reiterated her commitment to “stay the course” on the European Green Deal, alongside a “clean industry plan” to be implemented in the first hundred days of her mandate: a clear signal to those who in recent years have asked that the ecological transition be accompanied by greater support for industry. “Young people will not forgive us for inaction on climate, the goal of reducing climate-altering emissions by 90 percent by 2040 will be included in the European Climate Law to provide certainty to companies, which must make investments to decarbonize their activities”, she then added, sending a clear signal to the European Greens.

Von der Leyen towards confidence, Meloni hides her cards (but it is not decisive)

The outgoing president has refined every word and every announcement, gradually revealing all the points (and appointments) on which her next majority will be based. “There will be a vice president for implementation, simplification and interinstitutional relations – she explained – because we need to make businesses easier and faster in Europe: each commissioner will have the task of focusing on reducing administrative burdens and simplifying implementation: less bureaucracy and reporting, more trust, better application, faster authorizations”. The profile seems to be exactly the one drawn by Giorgia Meloni to the Chamber of Deputies on June 26, on the eve of the last European Council. The name on which the government is banking – as confirmed yesterday by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti – is that of Raffaele Fitto.

Another commissioner – announced von der Leyen – will deal with housing and “will propose a first European proposal for affordable housing”. Particular attention will be paid to Defense: in the guidelines presented by the president before the plenary, we read: “A commissioner for defense will be appointed who will work closely with the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and a European Defense Fund will be created to invest in high-level defense capabilities in critical areas such as naval, land and air combat, space and cyber early warning. “I will appoint a commissioner for the Mediterranean – the guidelines continue – who will focus on investments and partnerships, economic stability, job creation, energy, security, migration and other areas of mutual interest, respecting our values ​​and principles”.

Fighting irregular immigration, respecting human rights

Another significant passage, the one on immigration, in which the president tried to unite all the sensibilities of the coalition that supports her “We will reflect on new ways to combat irregular migration in compliance with international law and ensuring sustainable and fair solutions for migrants themselves”, she explained, and then added: “We will also intensify our work on repatriations, on the prevention of illegal migration and on the fight against human trafficking. I will ensure greater transparency towards the European Parliament on these agreements”.

A European Democratic Shield Against Russian and Chinese Disinformation

“We need to prevent external actors from interfering with our democratic processes,” von der Leyen said in her speech, “and therefore the European Commission will propose a European democracy shield. Today, our democracies are in danger, our journalists, whose work I applaud, are facing espionage and disinformation campaigns by foreign actors, especially Russian and Chinese. Hybrid attacks have never been at this level.”

The attack on Orban and the warning to Moscow: “Stop energy dependence on Russia”

Some sparks with the sovereignists over Viktor Orban’s visit to Moscow: “Two weeks ago – said Von der Leyen – a European prime minister went to Moscow. This so-called peace mission was only a mission of acquiescence, of appeasement, a policy of excessive concessions. Only two days later Putin’s jets hit a pediatric hospital. It was a message from the Kremlin to freeze us all. No one wants peace more than Ukraine and the EU will support Ukraine as long as necessary”. And then a clear warning to Moscow and those European parties that still have solid relations with the head of the Kremlin: “We will make sure that the era of fossil energy dependence on Russia is over once and for all”, she assured, receiving thunderous applause from the hemicycle.

During the passage on the initiative by the Hungarian president, from the benches where the “Patriots” sit, the new group he founded and which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League, shouts of “Bravo Orban” were raised, soon drowned out by the applause of the rest of the room to the president, who launched another veiled attack on Orban: “We will strengthen our work to defend all aspects of our democracy: we will defend free media, the fight against corruption and the rule of law. Respect for the rule of law is a duty for all European institutions, in this budget and in future budgets”. The clear reference is to the Hungarian dossier on the PNRR funds frozen for the conditionality mechanism.

The bloodshed in Gaza must stop

Finally, a passage on the war in the Middle East: “The bloodshed in Gaza must stop, here and now. Humanity cannot tolerate it any longer. We are working for greater support to the Palestinian National Authority. The two-state solution is the best way to ensure security, for both Israelis and Palestinians. The people of the region deserve peace and prosperity, and the EU will stand with them”, he concluded.

Tajani: “Best wishes to Von der Leyen”

In Europe, the majority that supports the Meloni government is therefore divided: Forza Italia strongly supports the second mandate of the outgoing president, an expression of the EPP, with the leader and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, who, while the speech was still unfinished, reiterated his support with a post on X and after the vote he rejoiced: “Congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen! Proud of the great teamwork of the EPP to support your confirmation at the helm of the European Commission. Always count on Forza Italia to build a more competitive, safer and peace-bringing Europe”, he wrote on Elon Musk’s social network.

Matteo Salvini’s League, an ally of Orban, obviously voted against. In the ECR itself, the party of European conservatives led by the Prime Minister, the positions are varied: “I want to immediately disappoint those who expect a vote indication from the ECR. Our group is made up of parties that do not renounce national prerogatives and each will express itself on the basis of national interest”, Procaccini had said before the vote.