Von der Leyen seeks Meloni’s votes, but closes to “structural cooperation”

Ursula von der Leyen is seeking the votes of the Conservatives and Reformists in the European Parliament, or at least a part of them, to secure the vote of confidence. Today (July 16) she met with the deputies of the Ecr group in Strasbourg with whom she had a discussion in view of the vote scheduled for Thursday, July 18. “It was an intense hour,” the candidate simply told journalists at the end of the meeting.

The German People’s Party continues to repeat that “structural cooperation” is out of the question, and that in short allowing the ECR to enter the majority permanently is out of the question, but during the legislature there will certainly be collaboration on various legislative dossiers. And this is where the discussions have focused, looking for an opening to thus widen the pool of votes to first of all bring home confidence. And it seems they have gone in the right direction.

Those in favour of confidence

“Von der Leyen’s answers to our questions went in the right direction,” said Johan Van Overtveldt, an MEP from the New Flemish Alliance (NVA), a right-wing conservative party in Belgium that is part of the ECR, as he left the meeting. “We still have to discuss as a group but there are delegations that have decided that they will support von der Leyen” in the vote on the encore scheduled for Thursday, added Assita Kanko, also from the NVA.

The Belgians have three MEPs, and besides them the only one in the ECR ranks who has announced a positive vote is the Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala who can bring with him the 3 MEPs of his ODS. The three Latvians could also vote in favor, aiming for the re-election of Roberts Zile as vice-president of the Parliament. In total, they would be nine votes, not many but very precious.

Tight numbers

The Commission President is seeking confirmation for her second term and needs the support of a majority of the 720 MEPs: the magic number is therefore 361. The three parties of the governing coalition, the People’s Party, the Socialists and the Liberals, have 401 members. On paper, this should be enough, but with the secret ballot there will be no shortage of snipers and according to calculations there could be up to 50, if not more.

Among the 188 elected members of the EPP, several national delegations would be inclined to vote against, such as the French of Les Républicains (6 elected), the Slovenian of Sds (5 elected) and the Irish of Fine Gael (4 elected). 15 votes would already be lost in the friendliest camp, that of the same political family. Many more could be the liberals, while the socialists could be the most loyal. The risk of going under is not very high but it is there. Von der Leyen herself was confirmed in 2019 by just nine votes, despite the fact that the pro-European majority had almost 100 votes ahead.

But now she comes from a position of greater strength, with a more compact majority than at the time, when she was the candidate of the states who had ousted the candidate of the deputies, the powerful Manfred Weber. If the calculations on the snipers are correct, she only needs another 10 votes to pass, even if only by a whisker. Obviously she aims to show a much broader consensus, and for this she is looking on one side at the Greens and on the other at the ECR. The former, with their 53 members, are the ones who could give her the most support and cement her majority. And from them, who want to try to save the Green Deal, she has already received broad openings.

Meloni’s match

The task of convincing a part of the 78 conservatives, whose official position is “freedom to vote”, said their president Nicola Procaccini of Fratelli d’Italia, is harder. The 20 Polish deputies of Law and Justice (PiS) will certainly vote against, as will the French and Romanians and the most right-wing national delegations. But von der Leyen would like to convince at least the 24 deputies of FdI. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni abstained in the European Council on her nomination and her deputies could do the same in the Chamber, with abstention being worth a negative vote in an election with an absolute majority.

But Meloni is playing another parallel game, that of having Italy have an executive vice-presidency in the Commission with a “heavyweight” commissioner. The prime minister could have a meeting with von der Leyen, after having gathered the impressions of the FdI delegation to the EU Parliament, where the party is also aiming for the election of Antonella Sberna as one of the 14 vice-presidents. Von der Leyen has no say in this choice, but clearly an agreement with her (and therefore with the Popular Party) could help. From the aspiring president, Fratelli d’Italia will then want reassurances especially on the issues that are dearest to them, such as migrants and pacts with third countries. If the hoped-for openings were to arrive, then things could be simpler.