Von der Leyen towards confidence, Meloni hides her cards (but it is not decisive)

For Ursula von der Leyen it is the day of the coronation and the German popular is preparing to receive the confidence of the European Parliament. In the corridors of Strasbourg the discussion is no longer about whether or not she will be able to overcome the fateful threshold of 361 votes, half plus one of the members of the Assembly of 720 deputies, but about how large her majority will be. The signals coming from the Green group, who are willing to give external support to the next Commission, make it clear that it will be larger than the initial and pessimistic forecasts.

Greens support

In total, the majority of populars, socialists and liberals have 401 votes, but up to 50 snipers are expected, with some national delegations of the three groups not seeing a second mandate for von der Leyen. And the Greens are 53, if they are on board, the game is done. And a sign that they are on board came on the day of the election of the vice-presidents of the Parliament, when their candidate passed the first round together with that of the EPP, S&D and Renew, while the conservatives and The Left had to go through a second round. Small gestures but which in the languages ​​of the Eurochamber have a meaning.

FdI unknown

Furthermore, even among the conservatives of the ECR (78 deputies), several will support it, perhaps even more than one might imagine. There should be at least nine of them, the Belgians of the New Flemish Alliance (NVA), the three Czechs of ODS and the three Latvians. Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy did not want to show their cards until the very end, and the negotiations for their support would also be linked to the negotiations between von der Leyen and Giorgia Meloni on the future “heavyweight” Italian commissioner who is also an executive vice president. A request that our country continues to repeat insistently, but there is no guarantee that it will be satisfied. Also because the votes of the 24 deputies of Brothers of Italy are not even decisive in the end. In the end, there could even be 420 votes in favor, many more than those received in the last legislature, when the confidence passed by a whisker with 383 yes, 327 no and 22 abstentions. At the time, the necessary majority was 374.

The latest negotiations

In the last hours before the day of truth, von der Leyen has been polishing the details of her government program and the speech she will give in the Chamber at 9 am. The speech will be calibrated to the smallest detail, and will include the issues dear above all to the populars, socialists and liberals, but with openings on environmental issues and migrants to gain the consensus of the Greens and conservatives. The text of the program, which has not yet been delivered to anyone, will be sent at 8 am to all the groups who then, after the debate in the Chamber, will meet at 11 am to decide what to do. At 1 pm the vote, by secret ballot, will last about an hour and a half. Then von der Leyen will be crowned leader of the community executive again.