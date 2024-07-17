We no longer count for anything: and the airport named after Berlusconi proves it





Let’s pretend to be historians, and tell these weeks through the eyes of someone who sees them from a rather distant future. A few decades, or even a century. Think of the story, History: the former president of the United States of America, a right-wing multimillionaire with a criminal record of various kinds and still pursued by the American justice system, is wounded in the ear by a gunshot, which the twenty-year-old attacker fires undisturbed in Pennsylvania, during a rally. We are in the midst of an election campaign in which his opponent, the outgoing president, has repeatedly shown obvious signs of psychological and physical weakness. The last time it happened was a few days before the attack, in a public debate for the presidential race.

The elderly Democratic president appeared confused, not very present at his opponent’s answers, and even at his own questions. Many in the president’s party began working to convince him to leave the race and the field to others. But by then it was too late, he should have thought about it before, tomorrow’s historians will comment, following in the footsteps of today’s analysts. And so, strengthened by the attack in which he could have been killed and instead was only slightly injured, Donald Trump found himself launched towards an easy return to the White House, at a very delicate moment for the entire world.

The historian’s account of Trump

While that election campaign was taking place – our descendants will reasonably continue – the United States of America was still the most important and powerful country in the world. They still were, although not as before. However, they still maintained control over NATO, the most important international organization on the scene since the end of the Second World War, the only one capable of waging war, which in the history of every era – as we know – was and remains the measure of strength. Precisely for this reason, a few days before Trump’s attack, NATO had solemnly committed to lastingly supporting the Ukrainian defense against Putin and Russian aggression, which by then dated back to a year and a half earlier. There was, reasonably, the fear that a change at the top of the United States could generate a change of direction, given that Trump – the American billionaire wounded in the ear in the attack – had repeatedly threatened, in various ways, a progressive US disengagement from NATO, in the event of his victory. And it was probably for the same reasons that the state apparatus and a network of imposing national and international relations were frantically working to ensure full government of the country even in the presence of a president, the outgoing one, who was increasingly less in control of himself. There remained the age-old problem of every democracy, that of convincing voters to vote for him anyway. A high mountain to climb, which seemed to become insurmountable after the attack, from which the former president emerged strengthened and vital, just like his image with a clenched fist and a bloody face.

Historians will not, reasonably, deal with what was happening in our country in the meantime, which had always been the periphery of the empire, and which is now even more peripheral in an empire that is evidently creaking. The senility of the democratic West, photographed in dramatic form in the American dispute, had a farcical representation in our country. Instead of dealing with the many serious problems that concern our society and our model of economic development, in fact, every week we find the world talking about unimportant things. For the most part, these debates are not only useless but also annoying. This is certainly the case with the naming of the international airport of Milan Malpensa after Silvio Berlusconi, promoted by a minister who no longer knows how to make people talk about him, and who with Silvio Berlusconi, moreover, has always had formal relations, so to speak.

Berlusconi Airport

Instead of helping to make the airport system of one of the most industrialized areas of the world work in the best possible way, instead of seriously thinking about how to use international connectivity as a barrier to decline and a catalyst for recovery, the minister is working to name it after a politician who, as an act of the utmost importance in the aeronautical field, worked to give Alitalia, a national airline that had been on the brink of bankruptcy for decades, to a gang of entrepreneurs who were more or less friends and more or less close to him. He did this as Prime Minister, exploiting the power and ability to persuade that came with the position, and pushed to build a “consortium” that only served to lose more money, mostly public money, without guaranteeing a future for Alitalia and, above all, for the Italian aeronautical system. Historians will not deal with this funny naming of an airport and we too, in fact, with all the problems the world has, have already talked about it too much.

Continue reading on The States General