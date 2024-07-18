What are oxygen masks on airliners made of, what are they for and how do they work?

The oxygen masks on airliners they are safety devices which serve to provide oxygen to passengers and which are activated in the event of loss of pressurization of the cabin. They are located in the so-called Passenger Service Unitthat is, that panel above the seats which allows you to adjust the air vent, turn on the reading light, etc. In its front part there is a small compartment containing the classic yellow silicone masks for oxygen… But how do they work? And when are oxygen masks used on board airplanes?

How do oxygen masks work and what are they used for?

Airliners fly at cruising altitudes of approximately 10 kmwhere the air is too thin to allow humans to breathe and take in enough oxygen for vital functions. For this reason, airplanes are pressurizedso as to maintain a comfortable cabin pressure for passengers and crew members.

In the event that the aircraft were to lose pressurization, a oxygen generator which, thanks to the masks, would allow passengers to breathe for approximately 12-15 minutes.

Going into a little more detail, the oxygen is produced by a generator located above each seat section. Once the masks are released the generator will only activate when the person will pull the mask towards himself. That force in fact removes the generator’s striker, allowing the chemical reaction between sodium chlorate And barium peroxideproducing oxygen (usually mixed with room air) continuously for 12-15 minutes.

This reaction will also cause a temperature increase inside the generator, up to the 300°C. To avoid fires or cause damage to the aircraft cabin the generator is equipped with a heat shield (heat shield). Due to these high temperatures you may sometimes feel burning smell.

When oxygen masks are used

An airliner at cruising altitude will produce a cabin pressure equal to 2500 meters of elevationIn the event of depressurization, the altitude inside the cabin will increase to equal that outside the aircraft, at which point the pilots will be able to manually activate the oxygen mask release system.

Alternatively the system will automatically release oxygen masks when the cabin altitude reaches 4300 meters. In case of failure to release in some sections, flight attendants are trained to mechanically open the mask release hatch through this section. By the way, be aware that some seat sections are equipped with an extra oxygen mask, in case someone has a newborn in the womb or someone in the hallway needs it.