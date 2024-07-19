What changes with the reconfirmation of von der Leyen

In the end she made it and denied all the negative predictions that had accompanied her in recent weeks, when some even hypothesized that she would be rejected. And instead Ursula von der Leyen obtained the confidence of the European Parliament and will be president of the Commission for a second term. A result that before her was achieved by another popular, the Portuguese José Barroso. In the end the votes in her favor were 401, 40 more than the minimum majority of 361, and exactly the sum of the votes of the parties that support her: popular, socialist and liberal. But the precision of the number does not at all signal the compact support of her coalition, on the contrary.

Meloni isolated (for now)

With the secret ballot, up to 50 snipers were expected and the prediction seems to have been correct, indeed perhaps the “traitors” were even a few more. But the ones who patched things up were the Greens, who have 53 MPs and supported the reconfirmation in a rather compact manner, as they had anticipated. They were joined by some conservative MPs, but very few.

Support for Kiev, fight against high rents and more border controls: von der Leyen’s program

Certainly not the Italians of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, who kept their choice secret until the last second, hoping to become essential for von der Leyen and thus give Italy more weight in her battle to have a weighty European commissioner and an executive vice-presidency. But their votes would have been superfluous in the end and their choice would have been irrelevant in any case, so they chose to vote against and play the opposition force card. At least for the moment. Because those same votes could come in handy in the future, and the new Ursula majority could ultimately prove to be quite variable.

The concessions

The German People’s Party’s speech before the vote made it clear that the vote of confidence would pass, a speech calibrated down to the smallest details, designed to please not only the stable majority that will support her in the five-year term, that of the People’s Party, Socialists and Liberals, but also making concessions to the Greens, from whom she will have a sort of external support, and also to the right of Meloni’s Conservatives and Reformists, whose votes she will certainly appeal to during her mandate. Promises such as that of a commissioner for the Mediterranean, charged with creating partnerships with the countries in the region, those from which irregular migrants depart, that of tripling the members of Frontex, but also that of establishing a commissioner for Simplification, are music to the ears of Meloni and the right in general.

Stable majority (but not too much)

Unlike the previous legislature, when von der Leyen narrowly passed, thanks to the decisive support of the 5 Star Movement, this time her initial support base is much higher thanks to the Greens. “Last time, the votes above the minimum were eight, this time forty, not bad,” he recalled speaking to journalists after the result. “I will work as hard and as well as possible with those who supported me,” he promised, claiming that it is a “pro-Europe, pro-Ukraine and pro-rule of law platform.” He then thanked the “platform” of populars, socialists and liberals “who elected me,” claiming that he was “also very grateful to the Green group for supporting me,” but without speaking of stable majorities.

What von der Leyen has done so far: from the Green Deal to the Migration Pact

“There are four parties that have announced their support for von der Leyen, Socialists, Liberals, People’s Party and Greens. The coalition is clear,” said the leader of the EU Socialists, Iratxe Garcia Perez, trying to pull the coalition to the left. But such a statement will certainly not come from the People’s Party, the big winners of the elections and the dominant force in the Chamber with their 188 members. The reality is that the Greens were the big losers of these elections, and von der Leyen knows it.

The Verdi knot

But above all, his popular party knows that the disavowal of the Green Deal has been the centerpiece of his electoral campaign. “Today’s vote was also a vote for clear priorities: prosperity, security and stopping migration,” said the EPP group leader, Manfred Weber, who was careful not to mention the environment. The same Weber who was among the supporters of an opening to the right, at least to that of Meloni’s conservatives, even if the expected boom at the polls was not so striking, complicating his plans. Once the Commission is formed, and with the vote of confidence of its representatives also put away, it cannot be ruled out that in the coming years the populars might try to look to the right again, perhaps when they want to strike blows precisely at environmentalist policies. And then the votes of Meloni and the Conservatives and Reformists, or at least some of them, could come in handy.