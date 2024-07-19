What Happens to Our Body When It’s Too Hot? The Effects of Extreme Heat

When the human body is exposed to high temperatures, especially those above the normal body temperature of about 36-37°C, it can begin to manifest problems with vital functions. Tolerance to these conditions varies significantly from individual to individual, influenced by the time of exposure, physical condition and age.

For example, during a sauna, people can tolerate temperatures well above 37°C, but only for short periods. With prolonged exposure, the symptoms of stress from heat can appear more quickly, especially in more vulnerable subjects such as young children. According to the Ministry of Health, the first signs of heat stress include sweating intense, a mechanism of thermoregulation of the body for to dissipate heat and cool down. However, a sweating excessive can lead to dehydration. Since the human body is composed of approximately 60% watera significant loss of fluids can compromise seriously the functions of the organs interiorsSymptoms of dehydration include:

confusion,

general malaise,

weakness,

nausea,

vomit,

heachache,

tachycardia,

hypotension,

disorientation,

irritability.

If exposure to high temperatures continues and the body loses further liquidsthe risk of heat stroke increases. The hit heat It is a critical condition that can cause loss Of consciousness. At this stage, body temperature can rapidly rise to 40-41°Ccausing damage significant to the internal organs. If the body temperature exceeds 42°Cthe risk of death from hyperthermia becomes imminent. At these temperatures, the proteins vital they start to to denaturelosing their structure molecular, which can trigger a waterfall inflammatory potentially lethal.

The University of Roehampton has produced a study very interesting on the effects of heat on the human physique. In this study, healthy volunteer participants were used, who were monitored constantly the parameters vital for one hour straightduring the exhibition at different outside temperatures.

Of course, the study confirmed what is quite obvious: the human body becomes dangerously tired when it exceeds 40°C thresholdwhen the heat is excessive. Once this temperature has been reached, the metabolic state of the body is altered in 35% of cases compared to a lower temperature condition: this change is manifested by tremors, increased body breathing and heart rate. As the temperature rises further, a threshold harmful to any human being is reached, highlighted by confusion, nausea, dizziness: signs that those who have suffered from sunstroke are certainly aware of.

Obviously, not all of us are affected by the heat in the same way: each person’s basal metabolic state greatly influences the critical threshold. But it is clear that exceeding certain temperatures is absolutely not recommended for anyone, not even the most trained of marathon runners.

But then, with 40 °C we can die? Don’t worry, there are still a few degrees missing (but not too many) to cause serious damage to our organism. In fact, it has been demonstrated that the temperature beyond which all cells reach necrosis is 49-50 °Csince excessive heat is capable of breaking cell membranes and denaturing the proteins and nucleic acids contained within them. This is of course the case for sufficiently long exposure times.

Let’s repeat: it all depends on the exposure time. Exposing yourself to temperatures of 45 °C for a few minutes should not cause too many problems – this is the condition we subject ourselves to when we go to a sauna. As time goes by, however, the heat could cause the first symptoms reported above to appear.