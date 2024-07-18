What is the “Metsola Majority” and what changes now for von der Leyen

In Strasbourg the ‘Metsola majority’ was born, a majority so large that it even broke the boundaries of the “sanitary cordon” erected against the radical right. Roberta Metsola’s was a real triumph, with the Maltese popular reconfirmed to the highest seat in the Community Hemicycle with the record support of 562 parliamentarians, equal to 78% of the 720 members of the Chamber. A figure that goes well beyond the sum of the votes of the majority of populars, liberals and socialists (401).

The ‘Metsola Majority’

This means that in the secret ballot not only the Maltese popular party was supported by the Greens (53) and the Conservatives and Reformists Ecr (78), but also some deputies from the radical right of the Patriots of Europe of Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini (third force in the hemicycle by number of elected members, 84) and from the Europe of Sovereign Nations, the new creation of the German far-right AfD (which has only 25 members and is the smallest group). And the Ecr that compactly supported the reconfirmation in exchange obtained in exchange for the first time the election of two vice-presidents: the Italian Antonella Sborna, of the Brothers of Italy and the Latvian Roberts Zile, who repeats the result of 2022.

The sanitary cordon

Nothing to be done instead for the Patriots and the sovereignists, against whom a cordon sanitaire has been erected that will prevent them from obtaining top positions in the Chamber for the entire legislature. The French Fabrice Leggeri and the Czech Klára Dostálová of the Patriots obtained 177 and 116 votes respectively. The Polish Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik of Europe of Sovereign Nations only 46 votes. The two vice-presidencies that the D’Hondt method (the method with which positions are divided based on the size of the groups) attributed to the Patriots went to the socialists and the liberals.

The Patriots in particular, who are the third largest group in the chamber with 84 deputies, six more than the ECR, went berserk. “Today we witnessed yet another unworthy spectacle by institutions that only prove to be democratic on paper,” thundered Paolo Borchia, head of the Lega delegation in Strasbourg, arguing that it is “unheard of that leading figures,” such as Leggeri, former director of Frontex and candidate for the Rassemblement National, and Dostalova, former minister in the Czech Republic, “were not deemed worthy of being vice-presidents of the European Parliament.”

“We don’t want Vladimir Putin’s friends to represent the institution,” Pedro Lopez de Pablo, spokesman for the EPP, cut short in explaining the decision to create the cordon. The radical right has always been kept out of high offices, and has rarely obtained important roles in the legislative process, even if this blockade was slightly overcome in the second half of the last legislature. But now Orban’s strategy, which is using the Hungarian rotating presidency to advance what he believes to be a peace process, even going so far as to meet Putin in Moscow, has made things worse and there has been a return to total closure.

The Vice Presidents

And so in the first round of voting to choose Metsola’s 14 deputies, three Populars were elected, with the German Sabine Verheyen the most voted with 604 preferences who will therefore be deputy vice-president, five Social Democrats, including Pina Picierno, with 405 preferences, then two Liberals and a Green. In fact, what should be the new European majority of Populars, Socialists and Liberals, with the external support of the Greens, passed entirely in the first round.

And in the second ballot the two radical wings of the Hemicycle were allowed to pass, but the wall was not erected against them. And so the two conservatives were elected, but also a representative of the radical left The Left, a group in which the 5 Star Movement now sits. And of these groups, the left was the only one that did not vote for Metsola, presenting its own symbolic candidacy, that of Irene Montero. But relations with the Maltese remain good.

Towards trust

In fact, the newly reconfirmed president has succeeded, with an open approach to dialogue with practically all (or almost all) of the forces in the hemicycle, in creating a rather ecumenical majority. The new majority that will vote on confidence in Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday 18 July will certainly not be so large, even if the result of Metsola gives hope to the outgoing president of the Commission, who is also seeking reconfirmation, that it may ultimately be less meager than many predict.