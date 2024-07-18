What time does Cobra Kai 6 come out on Netflix

“Cobra Kai 6” is finally coming to Netflix, or rather the first of three parts scheduled to be released between the end of 2024 and 2025. The TV series sequel to the saga that began in 1984 with the film “The Karate Kid” is ready to return to streaming, and we will certainly see some great things with exciting twists, collaborations between sensei – in particular between Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence and Chozen Toguchi -, clashes between karate masters and great returns, such as that of John Kreese who we saw escape from prison in the last episode of the fifth season. Let’s find out together what awaits us in the final season and what time “Cobra Kai 6” is coming out on Netflix.

Cobra Kai 6: the plot

The sixth season of the TV series starts with the Cobra Kai dojo being closed after Terry Silver’s arrest thanks to Pastinaca’s testimony. Now sensei Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence Chozen Toguchi and their students will have to figure out whether and how to compete in the most prestigious karate world championship that only the best dojos can access, the Sekai Taikai.

Heavy training, which includes both Daniel and Johnny’s styles, and unexpected arguments (“Let’s not ruin this balance”, we hear in the official trailer in an argument between the two dojo sensei) will put the bonds between some of the story’s protagonists to the test, including Miguel and Robby and Tory and Samantha, who will have to try to resolve their problems before the big finale, explosive and full of well-placed blows. Not only that, because new secrets of Master Miyagi are about to come to light, while John Kreese is already training a new group of young people ready to do anything to win.

What time does Cobra Kai 6 come out?

The new 5 episodes of the first part of “Cobra Kai 6” will be available on the streaming platform’s catalog on July 18, 2024 at 9:00 am in all countries where the service is active.