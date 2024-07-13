What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable series and films

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this new weekend of July 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with the streaming recommendations of the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from 12 to 14 July 2024.

This weekend’s must-see Netflix titles include the new thriller starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Svaniti nella notte, the third and final season of the Vikings spinoff, Vikings Valhalla, and, if you haven’t seen it yet, the romantic/horror series La passione turco that will keep you glued to the screen.

But let’s go into detail.

Vanished in the Night if you like thrillers (and Riccardo Scamarcio)

Svaniti nella notte is the new Italian thriller from Netflix starring Riccardo Scamario and Annabelle Wallis. Directed by Renato De Maria, this high-tension film where nothing is what it seems tells the story of a couple in crisis. After their young children mysteriously disappear in the middle of the night on the outskirts of Bari, Pietro (Riccardo Scamarcio) and Elena (Annabelle Wallis), begin a desperate search to find them, adopting drastic measures to save them. A film that starts in slow motion but becomes more and more convincing as time passes.

Vikings Valhalla 3: Grand Series Finale

The third and final season of Vikings Valhalla has arrived on Netflix. This concludes one of the streaming platform’s most popular spin-offs based on Michael Hirst’s Vikings series. The third season finds our heroes seven years after the end of the second. Now Freydis is the undisputed leader of the pagan city of Jomsborg, while Leif and Harald have made their fortune in Constantinople, but even greater challenges await them in order to fulfill their destinies. The series is executive produced by Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and Paul Buccieri.

Turkish Passion, if you love erotic/romantic series

If you haven’t seen it yet and you love erotic and romantic series, Turkish Passion is the title for you. Currently one of the most viewed Netflix series in Italy, it tells the story of a toxic love, that between a Byzantine art expert of Spanish origins and a Turkish man who is an illegal trafficker of works of art. The passion will be stronger and stronger between the two of them as well as that bond that cannot keep them apart. Turkish Passion is a series that literally glues you to the screen and makes you reflect on how toxic relationships can be dangerous for your life and that of your family.

