What von der Leyen has done so far: from the Green Deal to the Migration Pact

From a complete unknown in Brussels to the head of the main institution of the European Union. From the prophet of the Green Deal to a mediator with angry farmers. Ursula von der Leyen has lived more lives than a cat in five years at the helm of the European Commission. Her first term was marked by strong contrasts, but German politics has been able to extricate itself from many adversities, from the climate crisis to the pandemic, from the war in Ukraine to the management of migration. In all the challenges, she has shown determination, but has also fallen into several mistakes and numerous criticisms. Let’s see what were the crucial points of her first term and how that experience could influence her continuation at the top of the EU.

From the nomination to the Green Deal

When she was elected as the first female president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen was known in Germany as the Minister of Defense. It was not a name that warmed the hearts and expectations of MEPs. The spitzenkandidat of the European People’s Party was Manfred Weber, who was not very popular with some heads of state of the 27. It was Emmanuel Macron who pushed the accelerator on German politics, a mother of seven children and a member of the Christian Democrats. In Strasbourg she got by with “only” 383 votes, about twenty just above the absolute majority. Paolo Gentiloni, a member of the Democratic Party, was placed alongside her as Commissioner for the Economy. The first move of the legislature was the launch in December 2019 of the Green Deal, the Pact for the Environment destined to overturn the European economy and push the climate transition.

It’s an earthquake: a gradual ban on motor vehicles, strategic investments in renewables, a reduction in the use of pesticides and a special fund of 65 billion euros to support citizens most at risk with the transition. These are some of the cornerstones of the plan, but not all of them have survived the scrutiny of the European Parliament and EU governments. Having been voted on at the end of the legislature, with the economy devastated by the pandemic and post-war inflation in Ukraine, most of the proposed rules have been modified and watered down. After intense battles, the law on the restoration of nature miraculously survives. On the other hand, the regulation on the use of pesticides has been withdrawn, sunk by protests from tractors and opposition from agricultural organizations. The Green Deal, once a springboard for a new economy made in the EU, at the forefront in terms of sources and environmental protection, is transformed into the enemy to be defeated. Von der Leyen has taken a few steps back, but she knows that for a second term the path marked by the Green Pact must be continued, albeit with changes and attenuations.

The Pandemic and the Pfizergate Scandal

What von der Leyen could not wait for was a disease that would almost entirely block people and economies globally. To respond to Covid-19, the EU executive has moved on two axes: one medical, the other economic recovery. Its most ambitious initiative concerns the joint purchase of vaccines for all EU member states. A brilliant idea so that the Commission can negotiate more advantageous contracts with pharmaceutical companies, guaranteeing the same prices to all countries in the block. The dark side of this initiative, in addition to delays in delivery by companies such as the British Astrazeneca, is called Pfizergate. Von der Leyen risked being overwhelmed by a scandal when her personal negotiations with the top management of the multinational Pfizer emerged, in particular with CEO Albert Bourla. The scandal of vaccine contracts risks dragging on and putting von der Leyen in increasingly difficult situations.

The economic response to the pandemic paralysis is instead called “Recovery fund” (also known as Next Generation EU): a €750 billion recovery fund to restart activities on hold, modernize infrastructure and accelerate the green transition. The fund, divided into grants and low-interest loans, allocated based on national requests, is opposed by frugal countries, but von der Leyen takes advantage of the gravity of an exceptional situation to overcome the taboo imposed by those who oppose state funding. Italy is one of the countries that benefits most from the funding, obtaining funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of over €190 billion.

The war in Ukraine

When the Russian army invades Ukraine on February 24, 2022, von der Leyen immediately positions herself alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conflict enhances her role as leader. The German consolidates the front of heads of government, managing to include the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who overcomes (at least in public statements) the pro-Putinist ambiguities of the far right. From environmental priorities, we move to a military-driven Europe. Defense investments soar, sanctions against the Kremlin rain down. Weapons for Kiev are financed with an extra-budgetary scheme, the assets of the Russian Central Bank are frozen. All unprecedented acts in the history of the European Union. About a year later, the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU is launched. The rift with Russia is total.

This new Europe, less pacifist and more warmongering, is not gathering much consensus. Defense spending that buries that for social Europe (health, education, housing) or for the civil economy is raising criticism on several fronts, from the radical left as well as the far right. It cannot all be reduced to a pro-Putin axis. A war that is too long and with a more intense involvement of European armies could be fatal in terms of consensus. Von der Leyen believed she could use the same Manichean structure even after the October 7 attack in Israel and the war in Gaza, but this time the move did not work. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has taken it up on several occasions, ditto for some heads of government, who did not appreciate her trips to Israel without any mediation or request for protection of Palestinian civilians. The clear and unequivocal demand for a ceasefire in the Strip has never arrived and this remains an indelible shame for Brussels.

Meloni’s guide on migrants

One of von der Leyen’s priorities was the reform of the rules on immigration and asylum. The new Pact was passed, after exhausting negotiations, but the “innovative” moves were different and concern the agreements with states outside the European bloc. First there was the trip to Tunisia in 2023 to sign a “memorandum of understanding” that provides 150 million euros in budget support and 100 million euros in migration management. Tunisia’s stagnant economy gets EU funds, the bloc in exchange gets more border controls to prevent migrant departures. A scheme already used with Turkey to block flows from Syria and Afghanistan.

Alongside von der Leyen on that trip were Giorgia Meloni and the then German prime minister Mark Rutte. The trio received harsh criticism from human rights defenders and migration experts: too much money destined for the authoritarian Tunisian president Kas Saied. Inspired by that agreement, others followed with Egypt, Lebanon and Mauritania. The line of externalizing borders will continue in the second term, with the applause of the leader of the Brothers of Italy.

Economics squeezed between Washington and Beijing

The EU executive has been caught between the economic moves of two superpowers for the past five years. Relations with capital-communist China are characterized by constant tensions. “Individual rights are subordinated to national security,” von der Leyen said in a speech in March 2023. “These escalating actions indicate a China that is becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad,” said the leader of the EU Commission. Beyond the talk of protection for workers treated like slaves, the crux is Beijing’s ruthless competition.

The decision to impose duties on Chinese electric cars is just the latest “patch” that Brussels has tried to put in place to revive a European automotive sector in full crisis. The other challenge, which is less talked about due to diplomatic and alliance issues, is the one with the United States. The EU was taken aback by the Inflation Act, the state subsidy plan launched by Joe Biden to push the green transition of US companies. An unprecedented project that has broken the usual rules on competition, favoring massive investments in North America, with a corresponding flight of industries from the old continent. Even in the next mandate this will be a tough beast to tame.

The battle with the farmers

Von der Leyen’s latest challenge, all internal to the bloc, was the one with farmers, who took to the streets in many European countries, including Italy, who occupied Brussels on various occasions. The tractors’ target was excessively high production costs, combined with ridiculously low prices received from middlemen and large-scale distribution, free trade agreements (see Mercosur) and excessive bureaucracy. In the protests, the far right exacerbated criticism of the Green Deal, forcing the European People’s Party to quickly backtrack.

This sudden “retreat” has blown up a large part of the structure of the new Common Agricultural Policy, guaranteeing the usual advantages for large producers and mega-consortia, to the detriment of agroecology and small producers in remote areas. The law on pesticides, which was supposed to represent a real turning point for European agriculture, guaranteeing quality and healthy food, has been withdrawn. The lesson that von der Leyen has learned is clear: reforms without dialogue and compromise with the powerful lobbies in Brussels are short-lived.