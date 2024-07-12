WhatsApp, the function to transcribe voice messages is coming to Android

Whatsapp is releasing to a group of users in various countries an experimental feature in its Android beta app that allows you to transcribe voice messagesThe portal has made this known WABetaInfo – specialized in identifying and making public in advance the new features present in the beta version of the famous messaging app – which has received reports from several beta testers. Traces of the function had already been identified last March by WABetaInfoanalyzing the version 2.24.7.8 of WhatsApp beta. Now, in the version 2.24.15.5 of the app, the transcription of voice messages has actually been made available to some selected users. At the moment it is not known when the novelty will be available in Italian and when it will be released publicly.

What can you do with WhatsApp voice transcription?

As you can see from the screenshots we have attached below, some beta testers have managed to activate the Transcription for incoming and outgoing voice messages. In order to enable the feature, they had to download an additional data package, which apparently is necessary to preserve the user’s privacy. These voice transcriptions, in fact, are generated on the device, so as not to allow others to listen to the audio messages or read the related transcriptions.

Voice memo transcription, when it is released to the public, will be a welcome feature for those who don’t like listening to voice messages, especially long ones. Transcriptions can also be especially handy if you’re often in noisy environments where it would be difficult to hear them clearly. Not to mention that this new feature makes it possible for those who are hard of hearing to understand the content of the audio without having to resort to external media.

Credit: WABetaInfo



What languages ​​are supported by WhatsApp voice transcription?

According to what was reported by WABetaInfo At the moment the languages ​​that are supported by WhatsApp voice transcription are the following:

English

Spanish

Portuguese (Brazil)

(Brazil) Russian

Hindi

As you can see, at the moment There is no support for Italian transcriptions but it is likely that this will be offered in the future. At the moment there is no news on when this might happen and it is also not known when the feature will be made available in the stable version of WhatsApp.