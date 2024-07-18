Which Italian regions are most at risk of extreme weather events? ENEA data

L’Italy it is a country from complex geography: its beauty is also due to a varied territorymade of mountains, hills and rugged coastlinesscattered with small villages far from the largest urban centers. Often, however, this territory And fragilefor his nature or for the heavy human intervention which disturbs the balance: in these cases, and especially during extreme weather eventscitizens may have to deal with floods, landslides, avalanches and other deadly dangers. TheENEA, National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, has identified the areas most at risk of our peninsula. Let’s see together which are the most vulnerable areas and why.

The Italian regions at greatest risk of mortality due to extreme events

The study, published in the journal “Safety in extreme environments” in February 2024, arises from the need to help institutions in the prevention and control work of the territory. To quantify the risks, the deaths occurred in the different Italian regions in a period between 2003 and 2020 and directly caused by extreme weather events: for example, deaths attributed to “heat waves” are not indicated.

In the 17 years studied, 1,000 cases were recorded 378 deaths, more than 22 per year: between these as many as 321 are due to landslides and avalanchesWhile 28 were caused from storms and 29 from floods, such as those recorded at the beginning of July in the Aosta Valley and Piedmont.

Geographic map of the number of deaths from landslides, avalanches, catastrophic storms and floods by region in the period 2003–2020. Credit: Dalmastri, C., Uccelli, R. “Mortality from extreme meteorological and hydrogeological events in Italy: a rising health threat connected to climate change”. Saf. Extreme Environ. (2024). https://doi.org/10.1007/s42797–024–00100–3



In the first map they have been indicated number of deaths per region in the period studied, with a more intense red color to indicate the most affected regionsThe sad record of the Trentino Alto Adige with 73 deaths in 44 municipalities, followed by the Lombardy (53 deaths in 44 municipalities) and from the Sicily (35 deaths in just 10 municipalities); deaths are also high in Piedmont, Veneto and Abruzzofollowed by Emilia-Romagna, Calabria and Liguria.

THE numbers However, they have little meaning if not related to the population: the apparently low figure of the Valle d’Aosta (11 deaths out of 125 thousand inhabitants) in fact hides a 12 times higher risk than that recorded in Lombardy, where deaths are higher but the inhabitants are more than 10 million.

Geographic map of regional standard mortality rates (SMR) per 100,000 (standard population: Italian census 2011) due to landslides, avalanches, catastrophic storms and floods in the period 2003–2020. Credit: Dalmastri et al. (2024), https://doi.org/10.1007/s42797–024–00100–3



The second map identifies a “standard” mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitantsa ratio between deaths recorded from environmental causes and total deaths “expected” for the year: the value is thus comparable, not distorted by the size, quantity and age of the inhabitants of each individual region. The mortality standard greater is the one recorded in Valle d’Aostafollowed by the Trentino-Alto Adige and Abruzzo.

The analysis of the municipalities involved also highlights how the 50% of the municipalities with at least one death in the area mountainous and 30% hilly: in these areas the hydrogeological risks are higher hey more difficult rescues.

Also there size of the municipalities it’s a discriminating: i rural and sparsely populated municipalities represent the 50% of the municipalities involvedcompared to 13% in densely populated areas. The maps themselves highlight high mortality rates in almost the entire Alpine arc and in other regions crossed by the Apennines and other mountain ranges, such as Abruzzo and Marche, or Calabria and Sicily.

Citizens most at risk

Among the citizens, the most affected are the elderly people: already at risk due to other phenomena (such as the aforementioned heat wave), they are also strongly present in rural and mountainous areas. This data is also worrying because the amount of senior citizens in Italy is growing, from 16.1% in 2003 to 24.1% recorded in 2023.

Another interesting fact is the distribution between the two sexes: they are 297 male deathsin the face of 81 women. The hypothesis formulated is that this is due to the different lifestyles and time spent traveling or outdoor activitiesthe difference of which is especially high among the elderly.