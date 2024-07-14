Who is Annabelle Wallis, actress of Vanished in the Night, Netflix film with Riccardo Scamarcio

The new Netflix film titled “Vanished in the Night” is available for streaming from today, Thursday, July 11, and stars Riccardo Scamarcio and Annabelle Wallis, a British actress whose name may not mean much to you at first glance, but who actually already has a great acting career behind her. Let’s find out together who Annabelle Wallis is and what roles she has played on the big screen and in TV series.

Who is Annabelle Wallis, actress of the film Vanished in the Night

Annabelle Wallis was born on September 5, 1984 in Oxford and is the granddaughter of a well-known Irish actor and singer-songwriter, Richard Harris. She currently lives in London and speaks fluent Portuguese, French and Spanish, in addition to her native language. She spent her childhood in Portugal, where she attended the Saint Dominic’s International School and took part in some short films. This is how her acting career began, despite the minor roles. Then she moved to London and in the capital of England, after acting in some commercials, she enrolled in a real acting school.

Wallis made her television and film debut in 2005, appearing in an episode of “Jericho” and the Indian film “Dil Jo Bhi Kahey.” She landed a more significant role in 2009 in the third season of the TV series “The Tudors,” where she played Jane Seymour for five episodes alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Continuing on the subject of TV series, some of her most notable roles include “Peaky Blinders” (she played Grace Shelby for 19 episodes from 2013 to 2019) and “The Musketeers,” where she appeared in just one episode (1×07) in 2014. More recently, she has appeared in the miniseries “The Loudest Voice” and “Home Movie: The Princess Bride,” directed by Jason Reitman.

She has also had roles of both small and large importance in cinematographic productions of undoubted value: in “Body of Lies” by Ridley Scott (2008) she played the girlfriend of Hani Salaam, played by Mark Strong; in “X-Men: First Class”, directed by Matthew Vaughn (2011), she was Co-Ed; in “Annabelle”, a 2014 horror film linked to the fictional universe of the saga “The Conjuring”, she played the part of Mia Form, the woman expecting her firstborn and in possession of the scary doll; in the prequel “Annabelle 2” she returned to wear the clothes of the character she played in the previous film.

Wallis’ career continued with feature films of various genres, all known to the general public: “Mine”, directed by Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro; “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” by Guy Ritchie (2017); “The Mummy” by Alex Kurtzman, starring Tom Cruise (2017); and the most recent “Malignant”, directed by James Wan, “Silent Night” and “Warning”, all produced in 2021. Finally, let us remember that the actress lent her voice to Zora, the artificial intelligence that governs the computer of the starship USS Discovery NCC-1031, and to the update of 3189 (NCC-1031-A) in the “Star Trek” franchise.

Does Annabelle Wallis have a boyfriend?

The actress had a relationship with British singer Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay, which began in August 2015 and ended in August 2017. Annabelle Wallis was later linked to American actor Chris Pine, a love story that lasted 4 years, from April 2018 to March 2022. According to some rumors, Annabelle Wallis had a fling with Jared Leto, but none of the parties involved have ever denied or confirmed these rumors. It didn’t end there, because in 2022 a photograph was published that portrayed the actress and Sebastian Stan while they were exchanging a kiss at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party, a shot that was later deleted by the official photographer of the event.