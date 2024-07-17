Who is Roberta Metsola, confirmed as President of the European Parliament

She was re-elected to the presidency of the European Parliament, with a broad consensus that includes a large majority, from the Greens to the right. Roberta Metsola, of the European People’s Party, obtained the election in the first round of voting, where she received an absolute majority of 562 votes, cast by secret ballot for two presidential candidates. The other candidate to be presented in extremis on the evening of July 15 by the left-wing group The Left was the Spanish Irene Montero, who obtained 61 votes in favor. The blank or invalid ballots were instead 76. For Metsola it was practically a plebiscite.

Record confirmation for Metsola, 562 out of 720 deputies vote for her: never so many

The Maltese President will continue to lead the Parliament for the first two and a half years of the tenth legislature. Roberta Metsola had already warned in recent days about the difficulty of managing the Strasbourg hemicycle after the picture that emerged from the last European elections in June. “This Parliament will be very different from the previous one. Many people were voted in with the aim of destroying what has been done so far”, warned the representative of the European People’s Party, speaking last week at the work of the Economic and Social Committee (EESC) meeting in plenary session in Brussels. The not-so-veiled reference is to a strengthened, albeit fragmented, far-right that has re-proposed the themes of old-style Euroscepticism and is trying to undermine and delegitimize (rather than reform) the European Union as we know it today from within.

A quote from an Italian politician

Metsola’s career has been marked by several resignations (others’) and a tragic event, as well as by the ability to compromise and the respect shown even to political opponents. In his new mandate, he faces the challenge of managing a polarized European Parliament, where the cordon sanitaire against the far right could be broken at a very delicate stage, while the European Union is grappling with the war in Ukraine and the very tense relations with Russia, the conflict in the Middle East is shocking the world for its atrocities, and the presidential campaign in the United States is degenerating into violence. But above all, while the European economy, gripped by the diktat of competition, is unable to keep up with “hungrier” countries and sees a large part of its citizens impoverished, increasingly disillusioned by the European political context.

“Polarisation in our societies has led to more confrontational politics, even political violence. Easy answers that divide our communities into ‘us’ and ‘them’. We need to move beyond this zero-sum thinking that has excluded people, that alienates people,” Metsola said in her speech after the vote. “This fuels anger and hatred rather than building hope and belief. We understand that the comfort of such easy politics does not offer real solutions,” the president of the European Parliament added. Metsola also quoted a prominent Italian politician: “Europe is one of the constants of history.” The reference is to Alcide de Gasperi, former Italian prime minister, founder of the Christian Democrats and former president of the European Parliament.

From Malta to the rise to the European Parliament

After her youthful political experience in the centre-right Nationalist Party in Malta, lawyer Metsola arrived in Brussels for the first time after two electoral defeats. In 2013, she obtained her first seat as an MEP thanks to the resigning Simon Busuttil, who had entered the Maltese parliament. From that moment on, she began a rapid rise within the European People’s Party and the EU institutions. She was the first Maltese to obtain a post as vice-president of the European Parliament, also obtained thanks to the resignation of the Irish Mairead McGuinness, appointed European Commissioner in 2020. The definitive turning point in her career was a tragic event: the premature death of the then president of the Community Assembly, David Sassoli of the Democratic Party (S&D). The name of the Maltese politician was first proposed ad interim on 11 January 2022, then confirmed by the MEPs, who elected her at 43 years old as the youngest president of the European Parliament.

David Sassoli’s Legacy and Qatargate

Metsola immediately made it clear that he wanted to take up Sassoli’s legacy, despite belonging to a political group opposed to his predecessor. “David wanted to put everyone around the same table and it is with that commitment to the constructive forces of Europe that I intend to carry out this mandate if you give me the confidence to be your president,” he concluded in his speech before the decisive vote in Strasbourg. The most important challenge of his first term was undoubtedly Qatargate, the scandal and the related investigation into alleged bribes paid to members of the European Parliament, including the Socialist vice-president Eva Kaili, by a Gulf State.

Here are the Italian parties that will not vote for Ursula von der Leyen

An affair that shook the foundations of Brussels. The Maltese spoke then of the European Parliament and “democracy under attack”, taking on the responsibility of completely removing the investigated Greek politician from its role. In front of the plenary session she said that she would speak with caution so as not to compromise the ongoing investigations, but she specified: “If my anger, my rage, my pain were not to be seen, I assure you that they are very much present”. Instead of undermining her, the scandal has strengthened her.

Anti-abortion positions

The most serious controversies about her are connected to her positions against abortion, in line with the tradition of her country of origin. Malta is the only one of the 27 member states to totally prohibit the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, even in serious cases such as rape, incest, malformations and danger to the life of the mother. She recently guaranteed that on this issue she will respect the decisions of the European institutions on the matter. The agenda that was given to her for the next legislature by the majority of popular, socialist and liberal parties includes as priorities the rule of law and fiscal rules, social Europe and women’s rights.

Her credibility and ability to respect all political parties was also recognized by the Italian delegations during the briefing that preceded the Strasbourg plenary session and immediately after the vote. “The re-election of Metsola it is a message of stability to the markets because it shows the EU’s ability to identify the leaders. Then we will decide on the president of the Commission. Today we have taken an important step”, said the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of a visit to the port of Gioia Tauro during the G7 trade meeting. Metsola will once again occupy the seat that was once held by David Sassoli. This time, fully grasping and realizing his legacy will be an even more difficult task than in the recent past.