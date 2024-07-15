Why Do We Sigh? The Physiology and Neurological Properties of Sighing

The sigh It is a particular type of breath which has some physiological and neurobiological properties uniqueclosely linked to the psychology and at emotions. We can describe it as a deeper breathing than usualwith a long and wide exhalation moment, followed by a pause which in jargon is called “post-respiratory apnea”. It has great physiological importance in the “reset” the rhythm of breathingbut it also has many social meanings with various facets depending on the context: it can express anxiety, relief, impatience, boredom, anger, worry and other different emotions depending on the specific situation. The oldest brain areas, located in the encefalic trunk.

What causes sighs: the physiological function

The sigh, as well as the yawnhelps to open the lung alveoli which usually remain closed during normal breathing. This is due to the greater volume of air inhaledwhich causes theexpansion of the lungs well beyond that which we have in normal breathing. In a somewhat cruel retrospective experiment, in which some mice were genetically modified to make them incapable of sighing, it was seen that sighing was even essential to “reset” breathingthat is, putting a stop to the breathing rhythm to start a new one. The modified mice, in fact, ended up dying precisely because of lung problems.

Normally our breathing undergoes sudden drops in frequency depending on the emotions that we live, of the physical effort that we are doing, but also in relation to our degree of concentration. Another big factor that greatly affects our breathing is the language: the length of sentences, their sound properties, the speed of our speaking… all elements that determine swings in the rhythm of our breathing. According to the hypothesis of Vlemincx and his collaborators the sigh resets this chaotic dancerestoring a normal and healthy breathing rate after many oscillations.

The social dimension of sighing

Some researchers suggest that sighing may be a social signal That warn others to be in a safe placethat there are therefore no threats nearby. In this sense, it would be the opposite of the alarm cry, which warns all companions of an imminent danger. This also suggests to us that there are many different types of sigh. From the sigh of relief to the sigh of lovebut also those with a negative valence such as sigh of anguish, of anxiety you hate sadness.

More generally, sighs could have the role of signal the definitive passage from one emotional state to another. In fact, sighs of relief signal the passage from a state of strong excitement given by adrenaline and a context of fear, to one in which one is safe, and one can relax. The sigh has everything its own rhythm within the conversation with others: we often sigh before take the floor or immediately after having said something, and it can also be used as a signal in itself, to make the people we are talking to understand that we accept with resignation their conclusions.

At the same time, a deep sigh It can signal tiredness, frustration or desire for attention. This type of nonverbal communication is important in human relationships, as it helps express emotions that may be difficult to verbalize.

The key brain regions of sighing

The whole breathingbeing one of the primary functions of the organism without which we could not survive, is controlled by deep areas of the brainwhich are also the oldest. In particular, the regulation of breathing is generated in the encefalic trunkat the height of the medulla oblongata he was born in bridge.

Sighing is no exception: it originates in the medulla oblongata, in what is called the “pre-Bötzinger complex”. Obviously, breathing is a complex function that involves many other areas of the brain and many small networks of sigh-specific neuronsBreathing is definitely dynamic and variablecharacteristics necessary to react to changes in the organism’s behavior, which requires different levels of oxygen in different circumstances. At the cerebral level, as well as on the physiological level, Sighing monitors changes in brain stateof homeostasis (biological balance) and of control of some excitatory neurotransmitters. It’s a bit like the respiratory arbiter, trying to restore order and healthy lung function.