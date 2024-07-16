Why does the fan make us feel cool even if it doesn’t cool the air?

Unlike an air conditioner, a fan does not lower the temperature of the air: it simply moves it. The sensation of coolness that we feel when faced with a fan – but also a hand fan or a light wind – is therefore not due to a lower temperature but to the fact that the air current continually makes new air available to which our skin can release heat, thus accelerating the speed with which our body can dissipate heat.

If you think about it, it almost seems like a paradox: even in a very hot room, all you have to do is turn on a fan or wave a hand fan and the air that hits you, even if it doesn’t decrease in temperature, it seems fresher to us. It is the same principle by which on a scorching hot or muggy summer day a light draft of air is enough to give us a feeling of freshness. The same thing happens when we are in a car and we put an arm out of the window. How is it possible that the same air, if in motion, seems cooler to us? The explanation has nothing to do with the temperature of the air but with the fact that the moving air allows our body to dissipate heat more quickly through two main heat transfer mechanisms: the convection andevaporation. Let us remember that our skin does not “measure” the temperature of the air itself, but how quickly heat flows from our body to the environment or vice versa.

Convection and evaporation are the two main mechanisms by which our body cools down. convection It is a heat exchange process that occurs in fluids: to be clear, it is the mechanism with which we heat water in a pan that we have placed on the stove.

Schematic of convection heating of a fluid. Heat comes from below and propagates upwards through a decrease in the density of the fluid. This upward motion is associated with a downward motion of the less hot fluid: the combination of these two motions is called “convective motion”.



In this case, however, it is another fluid that heats up: the air around us. Keep in mind that the temperature of our skin is around 37 °Cwhich is usually higher than the air temperature (except on really hot days), so our body transfers heat to the air. The layer of air that heats up around us expands slightly, thus becoming less dense. This causes it to rise and then be replaced by new, less hot air. The air from the fan seems cooler to us because continuously supplies our skin with new air ready to be heated, significantly accelerating the cooling of the body through convection.

This also explains why on the hottest days the fan becomes ineffective. The speed with which our body loses heat through convection depends on the temperature difference between our skin and the surrounding air: when the air around us is as warm as our skin (or even warmer), convection no longer occurs and it becomes much more difficult for our body to disperse heat. Do you know that feeling when the fan does nothing but “move hot air”? Well, this happens when the temperature difference between us and the air is so low that convection stops and not even the constant supply of air by the fan helps us.

In addition to the outside temperature, the sensation of coolness (or, in other words, the decrease in the “perceived temperature”) also depends on the air flow speed: this is why a fan turned on full blast makes us feel cooler than one turned on low!

To cool ourselves, however, we also have the mechanism ofevaporationwhich works thanks to the sweat. This settles on the skin and absorbs the heat to evaporate (i.e. transform into water vapor), leaving the skin a little cooler underneath. It is a very effective method because a considerable amount of heat is needed to evaporate the water. It is no coincidence that on the hottest days getting wet gives us relief: by evaporating, the water takes heat away from our skin!

A bit like in the case of convection, with the evaporation of sweat the layer of air that surrounds us becomes more humid because it is enriched with water vapor. Now, the more humid the air is, the more difficult it is to “accept” more water vapor: this slows down the speed with which our body can cool itself by evaporation. The air from the fan – or a pleasant breeze – seems cooler to us because it replaces the humid air with new, drier air, accelerating the evaporation process and hence the rate of dispersion of our internal heat.

In conclusion, the air from the fan is not colder than the rest of the air in the room we are in, but it gives us a feeling of freshness because it replaces the hot and humid air around our skin with less hot and less humid air, always maintaining a high rate of heat transfer between our skin and the external environment through convection and evaporation – which is what governs the sensations we call “hot” and “cold”.