Why Europe Doesn’t Know How to Handle “The Scoundrel” Orbán

Viktor Orbán architect of a “rogue presidency”. This is the accusation launched by European liberals against the Prime Minister of Hungary, regarding the European semester attributed to Budapest starting from July 1. The delicate question of whether or not it was appropriate to leave to Hungary the task of leading and representing the European Union during the customary six months attributed to the 27 member states had already been raised several months ago, but none of the alternative hypotheses seemed plausible.

Now that the Hungarian Prime Minister has already made several missteps in the first ten days, with the express visit to Russia to Vladimir Putin’s court and immediately after to China, the potato has become hot for Brussels, especially regarding relations with Ukraine and other NATO allies. However, taking the presidency away from Orbán is more complicated than expected, so the only way left for the European institutions and the other member states is to delegitimize the Hungarian presidency and “boycott” the semester with a series of apparently formal insults.

Liberals protest against Orbán

“The Hungarian prime minister is undermining the positions adopted by the European Union and acting contrary to our interests: this must stop. It is time to put an end to Viktor Orbán’s rogue presidency of the Council”, said Valérie Hayer, president of Renew Europe. The representative of the Macronist party Rénaissance called on the European Council to “explore all legal instruments” to stop Budapest’s presidency and hand it over to Poland, which is due to take over from 1 January 2025. “His fake peace mission is a security threat, his solitary communication is just a smokescreen for his interests and he fails miserably”, Hayer stressed, highlighting Russia’s recent attacks, including one against a children’s hospital in Kiev, just “48 hours after an alleged peace mission” by Orbán.

Orban Wagging His Tail From Putin Is A Real Insult To Ukrainians

The Renew president has requested an urgent debate on the Hungarian presidency’s behavior during the first meeting of the new EU Parliament, which will be held next week in Strasbourg. Specifically, the liberals, weakened after the last European elections, want the President of the European Council, Belgian Charles Michel, to clarify the responsibilities and mandate of Orbán’s presidency in foreign affairs. They also want the President of the European Council to clearly state that Orbán “does not speak on behalf of the EU”.

The Scandalous Visit to Russia

It should be noted that Orbán dedicated his first trip outside the EU to Ukraine, unexpectedly going to Kiev for the first time since the beginning of the war and meeting President Volodymir Zelensky. However, the subsequent visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin caused a scandal. According to a communication from the EU legal service to the member states, Orbán contravened the treaties of the bloc of 27. This is because the community treaties prohibit any “measure that could compromise the achievement of the objectives of the Union”. The news was first reported by the Financial Times. The violation also derives from the circumstance that Orbán’s visit was neither announced nor agreed with Brussels.

The EU’s own allies, with the United States at the forefront, have harshly condemned the Hungarian prime minister’s talks with the Kremlin chief. According to the legal service, Orbán also violated a provision that calls on all members to conduct foreign policy activities “without reservations, in a spirit of loyalty and mutual solidarity.” Charles Michel told the Financial Times that it was “a political mistake to go to Moscow.” A visit that came just four days after the start of Hungary’s presidency.

Orbán’s abuse

Some member states have spoken of a real abuse by Orbán, who would have used the presidency of the EU Council to give more weight to the talks with Moscow, which has been under EU sanctions for more than two years for the war of aggression against Ukraine. In a press conference held on 10 July in Brussels, the Hungarian EU minister János Bóka argued that the discussions “were not conducted on behalf of the EU, they were not conducted on the basis of a mandate from the European institutions, nor on behalf of the European Union or one of its institutions”. Reassurances that were of little use.

Hungary’s position in NATO

During his trip, Orbán called for immediate peace talks to end the war, in direct contradiction to the declared policy of the EU and NATO, which excludes such discussions without the support of Ukraine. Immediately after the visit, there was a serious Russian missile attack on the children’s hospital in Kiev. A sequence that made the criticism of the Fidesz party leader even more heated. Orbán is now at the NATO summit in Washington. In a post on X he wrote: “At today’s NATO summit, I will reaffirm that Hungary will not participate in the NATO-Ukraine mission, but we will continue to achieve our goals in developing Hungary’s defense capabilities, thus strengthening our Alliance.” This is yet another contradictory message to the EU line, which has so far been dictated mainly by Poland, France and Germany.

Institutional boycott

Despite the controversy, taking the presidency away from Orbán now seems impossible. According to experts interviewed by Politico, the Court of Justice of the EU would oppose it and the member states themselves fear they could create a precedent that could backfire on them in the near future. The European Commission and member states are therefore adopting a series of measures that go against the usual institutional etiquette to send clear messages of disapproval against the Hungarian leader. For example, some heads of state and ministers have decided to send “minor” delegates and substitutes to the informal meetings organized in Budapest for the various areas of EU competence. These are small gestures, but they have a certain weight in the dynamics of the European Union. In Brussels, however, there are those who fear that Orbán could make them pay dearly for these retaliations.