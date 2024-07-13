Why is the land near volcanoes often so fertile?

In the collective imagination we are used to associating volcanoes with natural phenomena capable of destruction and death but they also represent the rebirth of life: just think of the islands Hawaii which boast one of the most enchanting and green ecosystems on the planet or more simply to the area surrounding Etna which contains very fertile lands for the cultivation of citrus fruits and more. This happens because the soils that have formed where there is a lot of volcanic activity often have a high quantity Of nutrients and I am able to retain water well due to their content of highly porous volcanic ash.

Volcanic Soil: Types and Benefits

The volcanic soil belongs to a category of lands known as andisols and is linked to the deposition of lava and of volcanic ash. In fact, at the end of the eruption, these will cool down, solidifying, and thanks to the precipitations they will begin to crack and fragment. This will allow the soil present in that area to become rich in elements key elements such as iron, calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, phosphorus, sulfur, silicon and many other trace elements contained in volcanic productswhich produce some of the most fertile soil ever!

But be careful: you have to do a distinction between soil derived from the ash and the one derived from lava.

Soil formed by ash

The clouds of ash they can be moved in different directions due to the wind, expanding even for hundreds of km: this means that the ash will fall due to gravity even on lands that have not been affected by the passage of the lava and, initially, will leave a grey soil that will tend to suffocate much of the life in the area.

However, this is only a temporary situation since the ash, being very fine, will integrate with the soil in a relatively easy way. quickprovided it is not excessively acid. In this way, plant regrowth could take decades, so in the course of a single human lifetime, an ecosystem could even recover and become abundant.

Volcanic ash.



Soil formed by lava

When a lava flow hits an area it could take hundreds or even hundreds of thousands of years for that area to fully recover. The main difference between lava and ash is that when lava cools and hardens it basically turns into solid rock. The lava field As soon as it is born, it will have to wait for the abundant rains that will begin to erode and degrade the rock into smaller particles, forming cracks and voids that can later host the seeds carried by the wind and take root. As for lava, therefore, it can take much longer than ash for an ecosystem to return to exist and thrive.

Lava flow.



Volcanic Soil Isn’t Always So Beneficial: The Negative Impacts of Volcanic Eruptions

So far we have seen that volcanoes can bring enormous benefits and make, in some cases, the land very fertile. But is it always like this? It all depends on the particular chemical composition of the ash and lava. This leads us to conclude that volcanic eruptions are not always beneficial, so they can also have a negative impact on the soilmaking the environment and therefore the land a acid pH; this consequence can lead to substantial difficulties in the growth of some plants and as a consequence the soil is considered less fertile. This latter situation is mainly due to a high concentration of hydrogen ions and of sulfur present in both ash and lava which will cause only certain types of vegetation to adapt and thrive in acidic soil.