Why Vannacci is a “problem” for the European right too

Roberto Vannacci has barely had time to be elected, causing havoc in Europe and creating friction between Matteo Salvini’s League and Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National. The choice of the general as vice-president of the new group of Patriots of Europe, the group that brings together the radical right in the European Parliament promoted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has created embarrassment for the French. His choice “is a problem”, Jean-Paul Garraud, head of the RN delegation in the Community Assembly, clearly stated, a “problem” for which “we will seek a solution”.

Avoid a scandal

But what the solution will be is still unclear. Demanding that he step back in the first days of the legislature would create a case that the League would like to avoid. President of the Patriots in the European Parliament will be the French Bardella while the general, with over 530 thousand personal preferences, was appointed vice president last week to represent what is the third party of the group.

Initially, the matter went almost unnoticed by the French, but then the “problem” began to be raised by various parties in Le Pen’s party, which is trying to present itself as a credible alternative government. Statements such as those of the general about homosexuals who “are not normal” or those about volleyball player Paola Egonu whose physical features “do not represent Italianness” are a source of embarrassment even for the right in an increasingly multi-ethnic France.

The bad mood of the French

Initially, it was the Rn national deputy Jean-Philippe Tanguy who clearly stated that the ‘lepenists’ were “against” the nomination of Vanancci, which would have been the result of a “unilateral” announcement by the League, asking Salvini’s party to present another nomination. Today, it was the head of the Rassemblement National’s delegation in Europe, Garraud, who reiterated that his choice “is a problem, in relation to the declarations made” in the past.

But the Northern League is shielding the general. “I’m calm,” said the person directly concerned upon entering the group meeting, a meeting from which he then left through a side door to avoid questions from journalists. Questions that were then also avoided by representatives of most of the other parties, none of whom wanted to answer the journalists, showing embarrassment on the subject, and confirming that in fact the problem exists. It would have been enough to say “he is our vice president and will remain so”, and the matter would have been closed. Instead, no one wanted to do so.

It takes time

Only the Spanish of Vox played it down, while the Lega MEP Susanna Ceccardi at the end of the meeting assured that for the Lega the vice president remains him. “We had already decided last time. All of us, unanimously”, she observed, explaining that then today “the minutes of the other time were approved”, the one in which his nomination was put forward, and “no one said anything”. But for the French Garraud if it wasn’t discussed today it was only because “there wasn’t time”. “We still have to discuss it”, he assured.