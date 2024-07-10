Will there be a Turkish Passion 2? What we know so far

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Antonio Gala, La passione turco is the new erotic series on Netflix that is conquering everyone with a story of passion, intrigue, crime and toxic love. Six episodes for a story set in Turkey that brings to the screen all the charm of Istanbul and a culture between East and West. The protagonists are Olivia, a Spanish expert in Byzantine art and in love with Istanbul and Yaman, a Turkish illegal trafficker of works of art. Love blossoms between them but his dark side puts Olivia’s life at risk, making her lose not only her mind but also and above all herself. After watching the finale of La passione turco on Netflix, everyone is wondering whether or not the series will have a second season. Will La passione turco 2 be there? Here’s what we know so far.

Will there be Turkish Passion 2?

There is still no confirmation from Netflix about the renewal of this Spanish-language series but we suspect that it is not over yet. The premises for a continuation of La passione turco are all there: the great success with the public and an open ending that leaves room for a new chapter full of surprises and welcome returns, especially that of Yaman. For now, however, we can only wait for Netflix to make its assessments and choose whether or not to continue this series but something tells us that it will be a yes. We’ll see.

Turkish Passion 2: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Turkish Passion 2, if it were to be confirmed, could be released in 2025.

