With Shannen Doherty a piece of magic is gone





For all the girls who grew up in the 90s, Shannen Doherty, the American actress who passed away on July 14 at the age of 53, is, and will always be, Prue Halliwell, the protagonist of the series Charmed, one of the most iconic titles on the small screen as well as one of the first series about female emancipation where it was the women who saved themselves and the innocents from evil demons and bad guys of the moment.

It was the end of the 90s when on TV there were all examples of strong and independent women, women who always managed to get by without anyone’s help, with their own powers, their own physical abilities, their own strength of mind. At that time, TV series were made up of only female heroines and Shannen Doherty was one of them. There was Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there was Xena, there was the CIA spy Sydney Bristow and above all there were the very powerful Halliweel sisters, the three witches able to defeat evil with their power of the trio of which Doherty was a cornerstone.

With the death of “Prue” a piece of television history is gone, but also a piece of magic, that magic that accompanied our childhood, that magic made of spells, potions, books of shadows, white angels and bonds between sisters. The magic that, through stories of demons and innocents to save, impossible loves and time travels, made us grow up thanks to these female examples that made us dream of being strong and independent just like our heroines on the small screen.

Shannen Doherty starred in the first three seasons of the fantasy series created by Constance Bruge, which aired from 1998 to 2006. Her character, Prue, then exited the scene at the end of the third season, in the twenty-second episode, All Hell Breaks Loose, dying in the story at the hands of a demon, Tempus, who by manipulating time caused Prue’s life to stop forever.

Taking Doherty’s place in the Charmed series was Rose Mcgowan who replaced Shannen with the character of Page, the Halliwell half-witch and half-whitelighter half-sister. Since Shannen Doherty’s exit the series has never been the same and although fans have accepted this drastic change, for them the power of the trio will always be that of Prue, Piper and Phoebe.

Shannen Doherty’s death has been a huge blow to Charmed fans and anyone who grew up in the days when we saw her face on TV. But while there’s no denying the sadness of her passing, one thing is for sure: Shannen will always live on in the characters she played on screen, from Prue Halliwell on Charmed to Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills.

And that’s how those “simple” fictional characters, symbols of an entire generation, become the legacy of a woman who, amidst controversy, controversy and scandal, was never afraid to be herself, giving TV and especially those girls who spent their afternoons and evenings watching TV series, an example to be inspired by. And this is a power that goes even beyond death.